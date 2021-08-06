Best computer microphone

Most USB computer microphones tend to come as condensers, meaning they have a wider range of frequency response abilities with a more sensitive transient response than a typical cardioid microphone.

Which computer microphone is the best?

With the rising popularity of streaming, podcasting and accessible audio recordings, computer microphones have become a must-have accessory. While several quality computer microphones are on the market, the Blue Yeticaster Computer Microphone offers the best in audio quality and versatility for streaming and recording, all at a reasonable price.

What to know before you buy a computer microphone

Microphones for video game streaming

If you’re planning on using your computer microphone for video game streaming, there are special factors to consider. High-speed streamers should look for models with low latency or lag, in addition to choosing microphones with clear audio quality.

Microphones for podcasting

If you plan to use your computer mic for podcasting, first determine if you will stream your podcast live or record it in advance. If you plan to record your podcast in advance, you won’t need to worry about latency, since you won’t be streaming as you record. The most important feature to keep in mind when looking for a podcasting computer microphone is the audio quality.

Microphones for audio recording

Those purchasing microphones for audio recordings should focus on finding microphones with excellent audio fidelity. While most users record their voice on computer microphones, you can also use some models for recording instruments and music.

What to look for in a quality computer microphone

Condenser microphone

Most USB microphones are condensers with a large internal diaphragm for picking up as much sound from as wide a frequency range as possible. While condensers offer high-quality audio, due to the depth and authenticity of sounds they record, they’re also most suitable for quiet spaces to avoid them picking up background noise.

Mounting arm or stand

Finding the right mounting arm or stand for your microphone keeps your audio clear by avoiding any unwanted sounds from mic movements or desk vibrations.

Preferred polar patterns

Every microphone has a polar pattern, which refers to what direction a microphone will pick up sound from. The most common polar patterns are cardioid, unidirectional, bidirectional and omnidirectional. Some computer microphones offer the ability to change the mic’s polar pattern, allowing the user to select the pattern that best fits their audio and environment.

How much you can expect to spend on a computer microphone

Computer microphone prices can vary, depending on what kind of mic you’re looking for. In general, low-end computer microphones can run from $15-$60, while those looking to use their microphones for streaming, podcasting or high-quality recording can expect to pay anywhere from $70-$300.

Computer microphone FAQ

Do computer microphones need to be plugged into a power source?

Fortunately, most computer microphones do not need to be plugged into a dedicated power source. This is because computer microphones are powered via the USB cable they use to plug into the computer.

What computer microphones do gamers use?

Many gamers find condensers with low latency to be the best combination of audio quality, price and performance. In addition, many gamers that aren’t streaming tend to use headsets with built-in microphones, since they can also make the experience more immersive on an audio level.

What’s the best computer microphone to buy?

Top computer microphone

Blue Yeticaster Professional Broadcast Computer Microphone Bundle with Mount

What you need to know: This powerful USB microphone offers crisp audio with no latency, and a useful shock mount and boom arm.

What you’ll love: Blue Yeticaster’s microphone has three built-in polar patterns.

What you should consider: No desk stand is included.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top computer microphone for the money

Razer Seirēn X Unidirectional Streaming Condenser USB Computer Microphone

What you need to know: This reliable microphone comes with impressive, low latency audio at a fair price, making it perfect for streaming games or other spoken media.

What you’ll love: It has a USB input with echo-reducing capabilities and the stand makes it easy to use on a desktop.

What you should consider: Since this condenser lacks complex settings, it is best used in quiet spaces.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Samson Satellite USB/iOS Broadcast Computer Microphone with Tripod Stand

What you need to know: This computer microphone offers impressive recording no matter where you are, and features three polar patterns and a tripod desktop stand.

What you’ll love: This model captures an impressive 24-bit/96 kHz of audio quality. It can be used as a bidirectional, unidirectional or omnidirectional computer microphone.

What you should consider: Some users noted that this microphone could be improved with a pop filter.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

