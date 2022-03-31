Which 144Hz monitors are best?

Computer technology has grown in leaps and bounds since the 1980s. A large part of this growth is due to the video games industry, which pushes for better graphics, faster machines and bigger monitors.

When it comes to monitors, the standard 60-hertz monitor has been a staple for many gamers. However, now it’s commonplace to see 75Hz or 120Hz dedicated gaming monitors. For the ultimate gaming experience, only the best Samsung 49-Inch CHG90 144Hz Curved Gaming Monitor will do. It provides an extra-crisp picture and comes with a swivel stand to allow for easy adjustment.

What to know before you buy a 144Hz monitor

Make sure your computer is compatible

Having a computer monitor that can handle 144Hz is one thing, but making sure you have a computer that can manage the output is another aspect altogether. The 144Hz refers to how many frames your computer can display per second. While the monitor can certainly handle this speed, not all graphics cards can keep up. You might be disappointed if your new 144Hz monitor can’t produce the frames per second you want, thanks to a subpar graphics card. Make sure your computer is compatible before making a purchase.

Resolution importance

The monitor’s maximum resolution will also play a role in the graphical quality. The standard for all games released today is 1080p, but there are plenty of titles you can play at Ultra HD or even 4K. To get the best out of the monitor, consider the resolution and whether you have content to support it.

Reduced screen tearing

The dreaded screen tearing is something that most gamers have dealt with at some point in their lives. Screen tearing is when your monitor’s refresh rate can’t keep up with the game’s frame rate. This creates a distorted picture or continually distorted images. By having a 144Hz monitor, the higher refresh rate will dramatically reduce the chances of screen tearing.

What to look for in a quality 144Hz monitor

Connection ports

The monitor connects to your computer or laptop through a connection port. The most common port is an HDMI connection, but this has a limited refresh rate and resolution. A good-quality monitor will also have a DisplayPort connection, which can output 8K content at 120Hz or 4K content at 240Hz. HDMI has a maximum output of 8K content at 30Hz.

High Dynamic Range for better quality

High Dynamic Range (HDR) is a relatively new technology in video games and influences the color range of games. Conventional monitors struggle to show dark and bright areas simultaneously, but HDR renders the image with the correct shading throughout. Not only does it improve the visual quality, but it can also feel more immersive.

Built-in synching to reduce screen tearing

While the 144Hz monitor technology already goes a long way to reduce screen tearing, some manufacturers incorporate Nvidia’s G-Sync or AMD’s FreeSync into a monitor’s hardware. This added bit of technology helps to massively reduce instances of graphical artifacts and screen tearing. Keep in mind you need to have a graphics card that supports either system to take advantage of this.

How much you can expect to spend on a 144Hz monitor

The average price of a 144Hz monitor depends on the monitor’s brand, capabilities and size. An affordable 144Hz monitor costs around $200-$300, but larger displays with curved screens will be closer to $800-$1,000.

144Hz monitor FAQ

Can you mount or raise 144Hz monitors?

A. Yes, you can, as long as the base is large enough. Most monitors are also compatible with VESA mounts, so you can attach them to walls or a monitor arm.

Can you use a 144Hz monitor on an Xbox One?

A. Yes, as long as you connect the correct display cables. There are only a few titles that support 120Hz, and there are even fewer that support 144Hz. Most developers choose not to support 144Hz and opt for higher graphical quality at 60Hz.

What’s the best 144Hz monitor to buy?

Top 144Hz monitor

Samsung 49-Inch CHG90 144Hz Curved Gaming Monitor

What you need to know: This curved monitor is great if you need a lot of screen space for multiple projects.

What you’ll love: This 144Hz monitor measures 49 inches across. It features a maximum resolution of 3840 x 1080p, has a one-second response time and has AMD’s FreeSync 2 built-in. The monitor supports HDR, incorporates Samsung’s QLED technology and works with HDMI as well as DisplayPort.

What you should consider: The monitor has a maximum resolution of 1080p, which some gamers might find too low.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top 144Hz monitor for the money

Asus VG248QE 24-Inch Full HD Monitor

What you need to know: This monitor will give you 144Hz gaming at an affordable price.

What you’ll love: With built-in stereo speakers and support for HDMI and DisplayPort, this 144Hz LED monitor has a maximum resolution of 1920 x 1080p. The sturdy base allows it to swivel, tilt and pivot.

What you should consider: The monitor is only 24 inches, which might not be sufficient for serious players.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Acer Predator XB273K 27-Inch LED Monitor

What you need to know: This 27-inch display has all the bells and whistles any gamer could want.

What you’ll love: The XB273K has a maximum resolution of 3840 x 2160 with Nvidia’s G-Sync built-in. It’s compatible with VESA mounts and connects via HDMI, DisplayPort and USB ports. The unique thing about this monitor is it comes with a shade shield to block out glare from overhead lights.

What you should consider: You can only reach the 144Hz refresh rate, even when you overclock the monitor with two DisplayPort connections.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

