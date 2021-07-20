Best cheap gaming computer

If you are looking for inexpensive gaming computers, it may be worthwhile to look at building your own to match your exact specifications.

Which cheap gaming computers are best?

In recent years, PC gaming has seen an exponential rise in popularity. Thanks to platforms like YouTube and Twitch, it is now more accessible than ever to watch popular streamers playing their favorite games on their top-of-the-line gaming computers. However, it can require a good amount of money to invest in all the necessary parts to upgrade your gaming performance. Fortunately, there are several options of good gaming computers for people looking to play their favorite games while on a budget.

What to look for in a gaming computer

RAM

RAM is short for random access memory and is short-term storage that will temporarily hold information for your PC to access. When a user opens up a program, the operating system stores it within the RAM. When it is closed, the RAM clears the memory out. In regards to gaming, RAM is crucial for your computer to access information and data quickly. Instead of pulling game information from your hard drive, your PC will store data in RAM to more promptly load in-game files. Determining the amount of RAM you need for your PC is vital, as it is unnecessary to spend money on a large amount of RAM if not utilized.

Processor

The processor is the very first specification that appears when purchasing a gaming PC. This is because the processor determines how a system performs with most software. Generally, processors run between two and 16 cores, with top-end gaming computers most often having either i5 or i7 processors. However, when it comes to cost-efficient PCs, four cores are generally enough.

GPU

GPU is short for graphics processing unit and is the specialized circuit responsible for generating images for computers to display. It is the component responsible for making your gameplay pristine and beautiful. The higher the GPU, the better the quality of the images. Generally, when looking for GPUs, the higher the number, the higher the performance. The graphics card is arguably the most crucial element when looking for gaming computers.

Hard drive

Nowadays, most standard computers come with at least 500GB of hard drive space. However, if you intend to use your PC for more than just gaming, it would be worth looking into either upgrading your hard drive space or investing in a second hard drive altogether. As a general rule of thumb, it is essential to buy as much hard drive space as you think you will need, especially with certain AAA games ranging from 50-70 GBs of space per game.

Laptop vs. desktop

The final question to ask is whether you want a gaming desktop or a gaming laptop. The significant difference between the two is that desktops will have much more power than laptops, but laptops will be a portable option for those who want to bring a gaming set-up anywhere. In this case, it is vital to determine where you will be spending the majority of your time. Desktops are great for those who want to play high-performing games from the comfort of their own home, while laptops are helpful for those who like to play games and require portability to do work outside of the house.

The best cheap gaming computers

Best cheap gaming laptops

ASUS TUF Gaming F17 Gaming Laptop

Our take: This option is versatile enough to handle various situations, including dependable performance for gaming, streaming and everything in between.

What we like: It has been through various drop tests to ensure damage resistance from unexpected falls, knocks and bumps.

What we dislike: Users have reported some overheating issues after intense use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

OMEN Laptop – 17t-cb100

Our take: Built with the power of a gaming laptop, the OMEN laptop by HP is also great for work, making it perfect for those who want to work hard and play hard.

What we like: Built-in NVIDIA graphics make it a solid choice for gaming on the go, and its desktop-grade power makes it perfect for editing all kinds of work.

What we dislike: Some users reported poor audio quality.

Where to buy: Sold by HP

Razer Blade 15 Base Gaming Laptop 2020

Our take: This laptop was made from anodized aluminum for a durable frame while also being thin and compact, making for easy portability.

What we like: Available with different amounts of storage up to 512 GB with an option for an additional 500 GB external SSD.

What we dislike: Some users reported the laptop is not great for compatibility for upgrading specs and drivers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best cheap gaming desktop computers

SkyTech Archangel Gaming Computer PC Desktop

Our take: Available in five different size options, the Ryzen 5 provides the speed and power to play all of your favorite games.

What we like: It has both a Ryzen 3000 AMD processor and GameCache memory card for higher gaming performance.

What we dislike: Some users reported difficulty reaching technical support.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

SkyTech Blaze II Gaming Computer PC Desktop

Our take: Like the Archangel, the Blaze II from SkyTech delivers excellent performance in a sleek black shell with beautiful RBG fans for maximum airflow efficiency.

What we like: For its modest price, the Blaze II can handle all AAA titles as well as massively multiplayer games like Fortnite, CS:GO and Valorant.

What we dislike: Some users reported booting issues and difficulty in reaching technical support.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

OMEN 25L Gaming Desktop PC

Our take: The Omen 25L provides hyper-realistic graphics with a whopping 1 TB of storage and memory space for storing all your favorite games.

What we like: It comes with an HP black wired keyboard and mouse included with purchase.

What we dislike: Some users reported a high fan output and noise level.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

