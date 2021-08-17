Three different styles of dock: open, closed and multiport hub mean there’s a perfect dock made exactly for your needs.

Which Nintendo Switch dock is best?

The Nintendo Switch is the perfect hybrid of a home console and portable gaming machine. Playing on the go is easy; you just pluck the system from its dock, and you’re rolling! What isn’t easy is dragging around all the different gear you need to connect it to another TV that isn’t your own. Getting another Nintendo Switch dock to leave at all the places you go eliminates that hassle.

The best Nintendo Switch dock we’ve found is the Nintendo Switch Dock Set. It comes bundled with an AC adapter and an HDMI cable to eliminate the need for extra purchases, so all you need to do is set it up and forget it.

What to know before you buy a Nintendo Switch dock

Portability

Some Nintendo Switch docks are much more portable than others. Some are bulky chunks of plastic that take up lots of space, while others are no more than a specialized dongle.

Available ports

A Nintendo Switch docking station can have many different combinations of ports, but mainly, they have a USB-C port for the AC adapter, one USB port and one HDMI port. In addition, some docks can have extra ports for various reasons, like the ability to charge extra controllers at once or, in rare cases, a LAN port.

Very few Nintendo Switch docs currently come with a LAN port, requiring a LAN adapter that plugs into what is often your only USB port. However, Nintendo is releasing an updated first-party dock that includes a LAN port alongside the OLED Nintendo Switch in October 2021.

Dock style

There are three main styles of Nintendo Switch dock: closed, open and multiport hub.

Closed: This is the style of a dock that Nintendo includes with the system when originally purchased. You cannot see the screen when the Switch is plugged into the dock, but you receive greater stability and protection of the system in return.

Open: This is the most common third-party style of dock. It does not have a front panel; instead, it uses a backward sloping back panel the Nintendo Switch rests on. This type of dock can double as both a TV connector and a portable charge-and-play stand, but it also means much less protection of the system when in use.

Multiport hub: This style of Nintendo Switch dock isn’t actually a dock at all but a multiport dongle. It features no stand for the system to rest on or against but is incredibly mobile in return. This is perfect for those who are constantly moving between multiple TVs, but you have to leave the Switch on the ground or your TV stand with no protection, greatly increasing the risk of accidental damage.

Nintendo Switch dock features

Additional device charging

Any open Nintendo Switch dock type functions as Nintendo switch charging dock since you can charge any device that uses a USB-C port as its charger by simply placing it on the dock instead of your Switch.

Cooling assistance

Some Nintendo Switch docks feature additional cooling methods to help protect your Nintendo Switch from heat-related damage caused by overuse or hot environments. This can be anything from a fan built into the dock or air intake slots placed near the Switch’s heat sources.

Nintendo Switch dock cost

Nintendo Switch docks come in a narrow price range of $30-$60 when sold separately but need an AC adapter and an HDMI cable to complete the setup that adds extra cost. Try and find a bundle to save your money and effort.

Nintendo Switch dock FAQ

Which Nintendo Switch dock style is right for me?

A. If you’re just wanting to connect your Nintendo Switch to a television, then a closed dock for stability and security is right for you. On the other hand, suppose you want to be able to charge and play your switch at the same time while away from the TV, go with an open dock. Finally, if you’re constantly hopping between multiple locations and TVs, a multiport hub is the way to go.

If most Nintendo Switch docks have only one USB port, why would I need more?

A. You might not! The most common use for the single USB port included with most Nintendo Switch docks is charging a Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, a LAN adapter and a Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Charging Dock. If you have more than one of these, then you’ll need some more USB ports!

Which Nintendo Switch dock should I get?

Best of the best Nintendo Switch dock

Nintendo Switch Dock Set

What you need to know: This Nintendo Switch dock set is officially licensed by Nintendo and contains everything you need for a second setup.

What you’ll love: This is the exact same dock, AC adapter and HDMI cable originally sold with the Nintendo Switch system, which eliminates worries about third-party quality.

What you should consider: Nintendo is releasing an updated first-party dock alongside the OLED Nintendo Switch in October 2021.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best bang for your buck Nintendo Switch dock

RREAKA Multiport Hub

What you need to know: Losing the stand functionality but replacing it with maximum portability makes this Nintendo Switch dock perfect for highly mobile gamers.

What you’ll love: This Nintendo Switch dock comes with an extra USB port that most docks don’t have.

What you should consider: Without stand functionality, you’ll have to lay the Nintendo Switch flat near the TV, making it more prone to accidental damage.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Honorable mention Nintendo Switch dock

GuliKit Pocket TV Dock

What you need to know: This open-faced dock not only connects to your TV but can double as a portable charging stand for on-the-go gaming.

What you’ll love: Air intake slots near the Nintendo Switch’s sources of heat keep the system cool in hot environments.

What you should consider: This dock requires the use of an official Nintendo Switch AC adapter to function properly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

