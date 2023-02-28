Staying warm in cold weather requires more than just the right coat. But accessories like your winter hat and gloves don’t just help keep the winter chill out. They’re also the perfect way to add color to your winter outerwear.

If you really want to spice up your winter look, though, you need a fashionable scarf to finish off your outfit with a pop of color or a fun pattern. Check out these fabulous scarves that will keep you warm and get you noticed this winter.

In this article: Cirrus Cashmere Feel Winter Scarf, Plum Feathers Unisex Winter Scarf and Hickey Freeman Italian Cashmere Scarf.

Best winter scarves under $15

Woogwin Plaid Winter Scarf

This oversized scarf is made of a cashmere-like acrylic and cotton blend that’s soft to the touch. It’s still highly durable, though, holding up well to regular wear and washing. The large size also offers versatility, so you can wear it as a scarf or a shawl.

Land’s End Fleece Winter Scarf

This lightweight fleece scarf can keep you warm on chilly winter days. It’s brushed on both sides, so it feels super soft and cozy. It also has an anti-pill and anti-static finish to keep it clean of lint and other particles. You can choose from four colors and patterns, including a chic leopard print.

DSG Stripe Ribbed Scarf

This scarf features a tight-knit construction that helps lock in body heat so you stay warm no matter how cold it gets. It also has ribbed ends to improve its durability. The contrast stripe detail at the ends gives it a sharp, stylish look.

Cirrus Cashmere Feel Winter Scarf

Made of affordable viscose, this scarf offers a cashmere-like feel that’s extremely comfortable on the skin. The material also provides effective insulation against cold weather. You can choose from 39 plaid, checkered and solid colors.

Best winter scarves for $15-$20

Plum Feathers Unisex Winter Scarf

This scarf is made of a viscose/cashmere blend, so it has a super-soft, luxurious feel. It’s large enough to be worn as a scarf, shawl or wrap and has a fun fringe detail at the ends. It’s available in 37 colors and patterns, including plaid and houndstooth.

Aonal Thick Cable-Knit Scarf

This luxurious scarf has a cashmere-like feel, though it’s made of a durable acrylic. It also has a chunky cable knit design that pairs well with a wide array of coats. It comes in seven neutral shades, including black, beige and gray.

Sojos Chenille Ribbed Scarf

This soft scarf is made of chenille, giving it a thick, plush appearance. The fabric works well to keep you warm in cold weather, while the longer length lets you wrap it around your neck as many times as you want. You can choose from four colors.

Chalier Infinity Tassel Scarf

This classic infinity scarf is easy to loop around your neck in a hurry. It’s made of a soft polyester yarn that provides excellent warmth and a comfy feel against the skin. It also has a stylish fringe trim and comes in six chic plaids.

Calvin & Olivia Cashmere-Feel Winter Scarf

This traditional winter scarf is made of acrylic but has a soft, cashmere-like feel. It’s oversized, so it provides ideal coverage in cold weather and can be worn in multiple ways. The classic plaid pattern comes in more than 30 colors.

American Trends Plaid Tassel Scarf

While extremely lightweight, this sophisticated plaid winter scarf can keep you warm in winter weather. It has a cashmere-like texture but is made of an acrylic blend that holds up well to regular wear. It comes in an array of black-based patterns that work well with most coats.

Kodod Plaid Striped Wool Scarf

Made with premium Australian merino wool, this thick scarf provides excellent protection against the cold. It has a smooth surface, though, so it never feels scratchy or itchy on your skin. It comes in several unusual striped and plaid patterns, making it the perfect finishing touch to your winter look.

Best winter scarves for $20+

Amazon Essentials Blanket Scarf

This large blanket scarf can keep you warm and make a bold fashion statement at the same time. It’s made of soft acrylic that’s durable enough for everyday wear. You can choose from several colors and patterns, including a fun cheetah print.

Hickey Freeman Italian Cashmere Scarf

This elegant scarf is made of Italian cashmere for a truly soft, luxurious feel. It’s 72 inches long and 12 inches wide to provide excellent coverage without being too bulky. It also has a hand-twisted fringe and is available in six colors, including rich burgundy and soft denim blue.

Lona Scott Cashmere Scarf

This stylish cashmere scarf is made with premium-grade fabric, giving it a soft, supple feel. It’s length makes it versatile enough to be worn in multiple ways. It comes in 22 designs, including solid colors and bold plaid patterns.

Lallier Merino Wool Scarf

This versatile winter scarf is made of a merino wool blend that can keep you warm and comfortable in even the chilliest weather. It has an oversized design, too, so you can wrap it around your neck or drape it over your shoulders. It comes in two classic patterns.

Calia Ribbed Scarf

This cozy scarf is made of a soft, plush fabric that can keep you warm this winter. It’s fairly long, so you can loop it around your neck several times for added protection, and comes in two versatile neutral colors.

Fishers Finery Cashmere Winter Scarf

Made of pure cashmere, this scarf features a two-ply design, so it offers excellent insulation in the cold. It’s super soft, can be tied in several ways, and comes in both solid colors and classic patterns.

