When the winter chill sets in, bundling up is the only way to stay warm outdoors. The right winter coat is essential, but most people need other accessories to really keep the cold at bay. A cozy hat that traps your body heat definitely tops the list.

If you want to stay as warm as possible this winter, an insulating hat can keep you comfortable no matter how cold it gets.

In this article: Tough Headwear Winter Beanie, Levi’s Men’s Winter Trapper Hat and Polo Ralph Lauren Men’s Signature Cuff Hat.

What to look for in a winter hat

Before shopping for a winter hat, it helps to know what to look for to ensure it keeps you as warm as possible.

Some key details to consider in your winter hat include:

Material: The best winter hats are made of insulating materials that can help trap your body heat. Wool is popular, but fleece, sherpa and faux fur are also excellent for a winter hat. Some hats combine multiple materials for added warmth. For example, you might find a faux fur hat with a fleece lining.

Style: Beanies are the most common type of winter hat because they have a close-fitting design that keeps out the cold. You can also find trapper-style hats that are ideal if you spend long periods outdoors in winter. A beret is an excellent choice if you prefer a more stylish look.

Ear covering: A winter hat should cover your head to trap your body heat, but it should also provide protection for your ears. You can pull many hats down to cover your ears, but others have ear flaps to keep your ears warm and block the wind.

Best winter hats for under $15

Tough Headwear Winter Beanie

This classic beanie is made with premium acrylic yarn that can keep you warm all winter without any itching. You can wear it in the traditional beanie style or fold the bottom over like a watch cap. The one-size-fits-all design is ideal for men and women and comes in six colors.

Sold by Amazon

Redess Slouchy Beanie Hat

Made of high-quality knitting yarn, this beanie has a loose fit that lets you easily pull it down over your ears. Its satin lining reduces static when you take it on and off and a comfortable interior elastic band keeps it in place. You can choose from 22 colors.

Sold by Amazon

C.C. Unisex Chunky Cable-Knit Beanie

This stretchy beanie features a stylish cable-knit design made of acrylic yarn and a plush sherpa lining to provide extra insulation in cold weather. It comes in one size that fits most people and covers the ears to protect against the wind. Best of all, it’s available in over 100 color combinations that can fit any wardrobe.

Sold by Amazon

Best winter hats for $15-$30

Connectyle Men’s Winter Hat

For hiking, hunting, fishing and other outdoor activities, this trapper-style hat can keep you warm in even the coldest weather. It has a water-repellent nylon shell for inclement weather and a plush lining that offers excellent insulation. The ear flaps block the wind.

Sold by Amazon

Furtalk Women’s Winter Hat

This cozy winter hat is made of soft acrylic yarn and has a fleece lining for added warmth. It stretches easily, though, so it fits most heads comfortably. Its removable faux fur pompom and casual, slouchy design give it a stylish look.

Sold by Amazon

Levi’s Men’s Winter Trapper Hat

If you want to retain as much body heat as possible this winter, this trapper hat provides plenty of warmth. Its thick fleece lining can handle temperatures below 32 degrees and its durable polyester outer shell holds up well in snow. The chin strap also keeps it in place and prevents the cold from getting in.

Sold by Amazon

Columbia Watch Cap

This classic winter hat features a knitted construction made of a durable acrylic and nylon blend that doesn’t feel itchy or scratchy. Its comfortable one-size-fits-all design helps trap body heat and covers the ears. You can choose from three neutral colors.

Sold by Amazon

Best winter hats for $30 and up

The North Face Women’s Oh Mega Fur Pom-Pom Beanie

This fun beanie offers a deep fit, so it’s roomier and provides more coverage than similar hats. It’s made of recycled polyester in a chic cable-knit design. The oversized faux fur pom helps you stand out in cold weather, and it comes in four colors, including soft lilac.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Polo Ralph Lauren Men’s Signature Cuff Hat

This rib-knit hat is made of an extra-fine merino wool blend that feels soft and effectively traps heat. It has a foldover cuff, a seamed crown and the classic Polo logo at the side. You can choose from 12 colors.

Sold by Amazon

Columbia Women’s Winter Blur Pompom Beanie

This fleece-lined beanie can keep you warm even in the chilliest winter weather. It has a foldover brim and a faux fur pompom for a stylish look. It’s made of an acrylic blend yarn that’s machine-washable for easy cleaning.

Sold by Amazon

