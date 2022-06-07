Which paleo snack is best?

The paleo diet has become popular among people who want to simplify what they eat. This so-called “Caveman Diet” focuses on a historical understanding of how people during the Paleolithic era ate. It ultimately strives to recreate the way of eating from thousands of years ago. However, most lifestyles call for food that’s easy to make and travels well. So if you want to maintain your paleo diet, you’ll need the best paleo snacks to keep you full when life gets hectic.

PNB Performance Paleo Nut Butter provides a quick burst of paleo-friendly energy and is one of the best paleo snacks based on convenience and value.

What to know before you buy a paleo snack

If you have been thinking about changing up your diet, you’ve probably heard about the paleo diet. It focuses on foods that were available during the time of cave dwellers. This diet features plenty of meat, fish, eggs, seeds, nuts, fruits and veggies, accompanied by healthy fats and oils.

Those following the paleo diet also need to avoid processed foods, grains and sugars, which can make it difficult to find a paleo-friendly snack that travels well. Here’s how you can narrow down your options.

Chance of processing

Eating processed snacks on the paleo diet is sometimes unavoidable. But if you’re willing to be a bit flexible, you can find snacks with minimal processing. For example, you can try snacking on a handful of almonds or a whole piece of fruit which have little to no processing. But if you want to try some blended nut butter, it’s best to find an option made from just nuts and oil. Watch out for added sugars or sweeteners.

Vegan, vegetarian or omnivore

Our Paleolithic ancestors were omnivores, meaning they ate anything they could get their hands on, from seeds to wild vegetables to meat. However, in the 21st century, you may prefer to eliminate one or more Paleolithic food staples. While cutting out food categories is somewhat limiting, it’s possible to eat a vegan or vegetarian diet and still follow paleo guidelines. That said, you will need to be very intentional in your diet to make sure you’re getting enough nutrition.

Replacement options

The hardest part of starting a new diet is often finding replacements for the foods you love. When searching for paleo snacks, focus on replacing forbidden foods with healthy alternatives. While it’s difficult to replace things like candy bars, it’s relatively easy to find paleo-friendly substitutes for certain ingredients. For example, maple syrup and honey are both appropriate paleo sugar substitutes. These replacements will help satisfy your sweet tooth without sacrificing your dietary plans.

What to look for in a quality paleo snack

Clean ingredients

Find paleo snacks made of clean ingredients, which are minimally processed, organic and free of artificial colors, flavors and preservatives. Eating clean ingredients is always a good choice, no matter what diet you are on. Take time to check food labels to make sure they are paleo-friendly.

Ingredient sourcing

If you’re environmentally conscious, vegan or vegetarian, take time to research where your favorite paleo snacks source their ingredients. For example, earth-friendly companies will list that they use organic ingredients. And while honey is paleo-friendly, you may want to ensure the company uses ethically sound sources.

High-protein options

Many people have a hard time finding a clean source of protein, which is a crucial part of a healthy diet. If you are on a paleo diet and exercise vigorously, or if you are over the age of 65, make sure your paleo snacks have enough protein for your needs.

How much you can expect to spend on paleo snacks

Expect to spend more money on paleo snacks than more traditional snacks. You’ll likely spend around $4 for a single-serve snack and $25 for bulk snack options.

Paleo snacks FAQ

What snacks are part of the paleo diet?

A. Paleo snacks primarily consist of whole foods that follow paleo guidelines. But many of these whole foods don’t travel well, making it hard to snack on the go. The best paleo snacks contain high protein, healthy fats and don’t contain sugar or artificial ingredients.

Can you make your own paleo snacks?

A. Yes, you can make your own paleo snacks. It’s best to focus on things like fruit leathers, granola and homemade nut butters. If cooking is not your thing, there are some simple, premade paleo snacks available, which may even cost less than homemade snacks in the long run. Consider the cost of the raw ingredients and the time it takes to make a paleo snack before hitting the kitchen.

What’s the best paleo snack to buy?

Top paleo snack

PNB Performance Paleo Nut Butter

What you need to know: This nut butter offers a quick, protein-packed burst of energy.

What you’ll love: It has no added sugar or artificial ingredients, colors or flavors. It’s also available in cacao and coffee flavors and is a great vegan option. This fits into keto diets, vegan diets and vegetarian diets.

What you should consider: You need to mix this very well before eating, as the oil separates.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top paleo snack for the money

Barnana Organic Plantain Chips

What you need to know: When you start craving chips, this is a great alternative to traditional, less healthy snacks.

What you’ll love: It’s a simple, grain-free snack that’s simply fried in coconut oil and sprinkled with Himalayan sea salt. This gluten-free, vegan and organic snack comes in three flavors and sharing sizes.

What you should consider: Some people felt the chips were too salty for their taste.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

PALEO Diet Snacks Gift Basket

What you need to know: This basket is great for people starting to explore the paleo diet and want several ideas for snacks.

What you’ll love: It features a wide variety of snacks to choose from, all paleo-diet approved. Every one of the 14 different snacks has a nutrition label for easy reference. And if you’re not completely satisfied, you can request a full refund.

What you should consider: There are only a few samples of each snack, which come in smaller, single-serve sizes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Suzannah Kolbeck writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

