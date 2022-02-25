Which ginger powder is best?

You can find ginger in many different recipes, but it is also becoming one of the most popular supplements around the world. Ginger is native to countries like Japan, China and India, and you can eat it fresh, ground or in powder form. Research shows ginger has a number of different health benefits, including improved digestion and alleviating nausea.

The FGO Organic Ginger Powder is one of the best options due to its strong flavor and organic certification, and it offers a lot of ginger powder for a great price. Anyone who dislikes the product can get a refund on their purchase.

What to know before you buy a ginger powder

Ginger powder benefits

While some people just like the flavor of ginger, many people take it as a health supplement or as an herbal tea to promote general health or combat health issues like indigestion. Ginger is generally safe to consume, but those taking it in large doses should consult their doctor before using it as a supplement. Some people might experience heartburn or abdominal discomfort if they consume too much ginger.

How to cook ginger

Cooking with ginger can be a challenge, especially for those not used to cooking with it. The volatile oils and pungent compounds found in ginger root give it its pungent odor and spicy flavor.

When it comes to using ginger powder in a recipe, less is more. It might even be wise to use less ginger than recommended in a recipe until you are absolutely sure of how potent it is. It can overpower other flavors and take over a dish, so make sure to taste test before adding more ginger.

Different types of ginger

There are actually 85 different ginger species, so not all ginger is the same. The concentration of essential oils increases as the ginger ages, and if you pick ginger too early, it will have less flavor and nutritional value. Likewise, ginger picked too late might have an unpleasant flavor. It’s best to pick ginger around 9-12 months after sprouting. This is why ginger can taste so different, even when it comes from the same company.

What to look for in a quality ginger powder

Ground fine or coarse

Most ginger powder you find online has a fine grind, but some companies do leave small chunks of ginger intact for a more coarse grind. Some people prefer a coarse ground while others want the powder simply for the flavor. However, dried ginger chunks may retain more nutrients.

Flavor

Flavor comes down to personal taste, which is why reading reviews is helpful. Some ginger powder has a stronger, more pungent taste than others. A lot of people want the zing associated with ginger while others want to blend it in a dish with other flavors.

Additives

Ginger powder should not contain any additives.The only ingredient should be ginger. There are some blends that include brown sugar, which can be great for making sweet tea. However, this is not ideal for cooking and supplement purposes. Ginger is both sugar-free and gluten-free by nature, so additives can make ginger powder less healthy.

How much you can expect to spend on a ginger powder

Depending on the quantity and quality of the ginger powder, it typically ranges in price from 70 cents to $3 per ounce.

Ginger powder FAQ

Does dried ginger have the same health benefits as fresh ginger?

Dried ginger contains less gingerol than fresh ginger and may lose some oils found in the original root. However, the benefit of dried ginger is it can sit on the spice rack much longer than fresh ginger.

How long does dried ginger last?

If you store the dried ginger in a cool, dark place, it should last two to three years before going bad. Try to keep it out of direct sunlight and make sure the packaging has a tight seal.

What are the best ginger powders to buy?

Top ginger powder

FGO Organic Ginger Powder

What you need to know: This organic ginger powder comes from India and comes in a huge 32-ounce bag.

What you’ll love: This 32-ounce reusable bag of ginger powder costs less than $20. Finely ground, the ginger is certified organic and comes from India.

What you should consider: The seal on the bag isn’t as strong as it could be, making it easy for the ginger to spill.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top ginger powder for the money

Simply Organic, Ginger, 1.64 oz (46 g)

What you need to know: If you want pure organic ginger powder with a great flavor, this ground ginger manages to stand out without being too pungent.

What you’ll love: This powder contains no other additives and comes in a thick jar, ensuring the ginger stays fresh for a long time.

What you should consider: It’s a very small amount, so may not be suited for those who want to use ginger as a supplement.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb

Worth checking out

Microingredients Organic Ground Ginger Powder

What you need to know: This is certified organic ginger powder that comes in a huge bag and has a better taste than most other ginger powder.

What you’ll love: This is a large 1.5-pound bag of ginger powder that is GMO-free and certified organic. It comes with a convenient measuring scoop and is one of the best-tasting options you can find.

What you should consider: The packaging makes the country of origin hard to find, and the bag can be hard to seal.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

