Which konjac supplement is best?

Otherwise known as glucomannan, konjac is a flowering plant that’s native to China. The plant’s corm, or underground stem, is edible and has a long history of use in Asian cuisine. Due to its high fiber content, konjac has also become a popular supplement for weight loss and bowel regularity.

People can choose to take konjac in capsule, powder or even flavored jelly form. Now Foods Glucomannan Pure Powder is the top pick because it’s vegan-friendly and can be added to foods or taken as a supplement.

What to know before you buy a konjac supplement

Benefits

In addition to its prevalence in Asian cuisine, konjac’s starchy, gel-like texture makes it a great replacement product for gelatin in vegan and vegetarian cooking. It’s also commonly used as a gentle exfoliating agent in skincare products like facial sponges. Konjac root is thought to have a number of health benefits as well, some of which are backed by scientific studies.

At least one study has found that combining a konjac supplement with a balanced diet could lead to weight loss.

Taking a konjac supplement could lower “bad” cholesterol by decreasing the absorption in your stomach.

Just like other fiber-rich foods, konjac can be used to treat constipation and may help regulate bowel movements.

Some research has suggested that konjac root could be beneficial for treating skin that has been damaged by ultraviolet rays.

Culinary uses

Konjac is often used as a thickener in certain sauces, soups and gravies, not unlike corn starch. Powdered konjac root thickens quickly and generously, leading to a rich, hearty dish that helps you feel full faster. Some people also use powdered konjac root as a substitution for flour in their baked goods, thereby receiving the health benefits without needing to take a capsule. Baked goods made with konjac powder are particularly soft and tender.

Shirataki noodles are another way to enjoy konjac in your cooking. These thin noodles resemble spaghetti but have no caloric value and can provide the same benefits as a konjac supplement.

What to look for in a quality konjac supplement

Form

Most konjac supplements are sold in capsule, powder or jelly form. Many konjac jelly supplements are flavored with natural fruit and other ingredients, making them a healthy and delicious afternoon snack to curb your appetite in between meals. Konjac jelly is usually sold in single-use pouches and may contain additional vitamins and minerals. Konjac supplements in powder form can be dissolved in water or added to dishes as a replacement for cornstarch or flour.

Konjac capsules are a convenient option, but keep in mind that you’ll usually need to take two or three capsules at least once a day to get the recommended dosage.

Dosage

The recommended dosage varies depending on which kind of konjac supplement you take, but it usually amounts to a daily dose of around 2-5 grams. This usually translates to about three capsules, one level teaspoon or a 5-ounce pouch of jelly a day. Most brands also recommend taking your konjac supplements about 30-45 minutes before a meal to increase effectiveness. Always read the dosage instructions carefully before taking any type of dietary supplement.

How much you can expect to spend on a konjac supplement

Konjac supplements are usually relatively affordable, but the price can vary depending on the form you select. Most people can expect to spend around $10-$15 for a medium-sized container of powder or capsules, or $1-$5 per single-use pouch of flavored jelly.

Konjac supplement FAQ

Are there any side effects to taking konjac supplements?

A. Konjac capsules are known to expand in the body and may pose a choking risk. To reduce this risk, don’t exceed the recommended dosage and always take the supplement with plenty of liquid. People who take diabetes medication should talk with their doctor before taking a konjac supplement.

What does konjac root taste like?

A. Konjac has a very mild taste with a tiny hint of saltiness, making it a great additive for sauces, beverages and dishes that boast a stronger flavor.

What’s the best konjac supplement to buy?

Top konjac supplement

Now Foods Glucomannan Pure Powder

What you need to know: This konjac root in powder form can be mixed with water or added to dishes while cooking.

What you’ll love: The company has been producing high-quality, plant-based supplements since 1968. The suggested serving is half a teaspoon twice a day. Many people use it as a thickening agent in their baked goods.

What you should consider: There seem to be no drawbacks to trying this supplement, although some people may prefer to take konjac in a different form.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb

Top konjac supplement for the money

Nature’s Way Glucomannan from Konjac Root Capsules

What you need to know: These affordable konjac capsules are suitable for vegans and need to be taken three times a day.

What you’ll love: When taken with generous amounts of water, users report feeling full for longer, which promotes weight loss. Nature’s Way has all their products tested and certified for authenticity by independent organizations.

What you should consider: One dose is three capsules, which is a lot for some people.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb

Worth checking out

Everydaze Sweet Jelly C Konjac Jelly 10-Pack

What you need to know: Available in three different flavors, these jelly pouches are a tasty way to take konjac and get some of your daily vitamins at the same time.

What you’ll love: These konjac jelly pouches are delicious, vegan and sugar-free. Each serving contains over 400% of your daily vitamin C, and the flavor options include lemon lime, strawberry and pineapple.

What you should consider: It’s unclear how much konjac is in each serving, and single-use pouches aren’t very eco-friendly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

