What are the benefits of vitamin D3?

Your body creates vitamin D3 when the sun touches your skin. In the winter, however, we tend to stay inside more, making it harder to get the proper amount of D3.

Drops in D3 can be damaging to both the mind and body. Your bones, muscles and entire immune system need it to survive. Furthermore, your mood can be greatly affected by a shortage of D3. During this time of year, pay attention to the amount of sun you get and if needed, take D3 supplements to enjoy its benefits.

Vitamin D3 helps build a strong body

D3 benefits your body physiologically. It helps build strong muscles, and along with calcium, it builds strong bones, too. Vitamin D3 benefits your body throughout your life, but as you age, it can become harder for your skin to absorb it in the sun. Additionally, if you wear sunscreen or T-shirts to protect your skin from the sun, D3 does not develop in your body. If there is not enough D3 in your body, you can have severe problems like ongoing deficiency or bone issues.

Muscles

D3 benefits your muscles by reducing pain and inflammation. It allows optimal muscle function and growth. This means that by taking D3, not only are you preparing your muscles for a workout, they will feel better following the exercise. D3 supports muscles, and you can improve your strength by having the appropriate amount circulating through the body.

Bones

Not only do your muscles benefit from D3, but your bones do too. D3 strengthens bones and supports the absorption of calcium into the system. According to the Mayo Clinic, those with bone density issues or osteoporosis can greatly benefit from D3 supplements. They can also be useful for women after menopause to boost bone strength.

UV without a sunburn

If you take a vitamin D3 supplement, you get all of the benefits of the sun without the worry of sunburn. The body produces D3 when the sun hits your skin, but the sun can also harm your skin, so protect it by taking a quality supplement.

Vitamin D3 is a mood booster

Without enough D3 in your body, your mood suffers, and you can become depressed. According to the National Institutes of Health, D3 regulates mood and assists in fighting off depression. If you do notice a dip in how your body or mind feels, talk to your doctor and consider discussing introducing vitamin D3 supplements.

Natural antidepressant

Since D3 is helpful in regulating mood, it can be used as a natural antidepressant. If you find that you are feeling low and you haven’t been outside in a while, D3 could be what you are missing. However, depression is a serious condition, and you should consult a doctor if you are feeling depressed. D3 is great for mood stabilization, but it alone cannot resolve certain psychological complications.

Vitamin D3 supports your immune system

Your immune system is strongly supported by having a healthy amount of vitamin D3. A properly working immune system improves the way your body fights off disease and helps heal your body from injury. By taking D3, you can help your body overcome illness and reduce inflammation. It also improves kidney function and acts as a preventive measure for certain cancers.

Kidney function

The National Institutes of Health says that vitamin D3 is used during the treatment of chronic kidney conditions because of the relation to low vitamin D in patients with kidney diseases. D3 or D2 can be used, but D3 is thought to be more effective according to the NIH. If you wish to improve your kidney function, consult your doctor about adding vitamin D3 to your diet. Vitamin D3 can also be useful for people with darker skin, older people or those with larger body mass as it is not as easily absorbed into all body types.

Cancer prevention

Taking D3 instead of going out into the sun for hours on end can make the difference in certain kinds of cancer, such as skin cancer. By replenishing your body with D3 through supplements, you avoid being exposed to the sun for longer periods.

