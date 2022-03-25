Which all-natural air fresheners are best?

Whether it’s cooking smells, wet dogs or stinky bathrooms, everyone sometimes has strong or unpleasant odors in their homes they want to cover. All-natural air fresheners are an excellent alternative to synthetic air fresheners, which can contain harsh chemicals or simply smell unpleasantly artificial.

Whatever your odorous problem, there’s a natural air freshener for you. There are even different types of air fresheners, including room sprays and reed diffusers, so you’re sure to find an option that works for your household.

Types of all-natural air fresheners

You can find a range of natural air fresheners, so think about which type works for you. The three most common options are room sprays, reed diffusers and odor-absorbing gels.

Room sprays give a quick burst of fragrance, which will fade away relatively quickly. These are good alternatives to standard air freshener sprays.

give a quick burst of fragrance, which will fade away relatively quickly. These are good alternatives to standard air freshener sprays. Reed diffusers contain essential oils that are evaporated into the room with the help of natural reeds, so they work 24/7. If you’re looking for an alternative to plug-in or other diffusing air fresheners, this is what you need.

contain essential oils that are evaporated into the room with the help of natural reeds, so they work 24/7. If you’re looking for an alternative to plug-in or other diffusing air fresheners, this is what you need. Odor-absorbing gels have a light, natural fragrance but are more focused on absorbing odors from a space. They work best in small rooms, such as bathrooms and compact kitchens, and are also great for RVs.

All-natural air freshener ingredients

Most natural air fresheners get their fragrance from essential oils. These oils may be diluted in water or occasionally a carrier oil, depending on the type of air freshener. Some contain other plant-based or plant-derived ingredients, but their chemical names may be on the ingredient list. Don’t assume that chemical names automatically denote a synthetic ingredient. Technically speaking, everything is a chemical, from the water you drink to the air you breathe, but this doesn’t mean it’s the same as a synthetic chemical or a harsh chemical.

Best all-natural room sprays

Grow Fragrance Plant-Based Air Freshener

This 100% plant-based air freshener spray comes in a pack of three featuring three different scents: lavender blossom, cedar citrus and bamboo. They come in travel-size 2-ounce bottles, so they’re great for travel or for anyone who wants to sample a range of fragrances before committing to one large spray. Spray it directly on fabric to remove odors or into the air as a room spray.

Craft & Kin Essential Oil Room Spray

This room spray contains nothing but essential oils for an intense, long-lasting air freshening effect. You can choose from four fragrances: eucalyptus, peppermint and aloe, sage and wild lavender. Each has different aromatherapeutic properties. For instance, lavender is calming while peppermint is invigorating. The aluminum bottle is great for people who want to reduce their plastic use.

Muse Apothecary Room Ritual

If you’re searching for a great-smelling and luxurious air freshener, look no further. This plant-based room mist is made in the USA from a blend of essential oils and other natural, plant-derived ingredients. It’s available in two fragrances: “California Citrus” and “Aloe + Eucalyptus + Lavender.” These fragrances are designed for relaxation, but the same manufacturer sells others for studying, yoga and more.

Best all-natural reed diffusers

Urban Naturals Essential Oil Reed Diffuser Set

This set includes a glass bottle filled with a blend of pure essential oils plus natural diffuser reeds. You can choose from a whopping 36 fragrance combinations, including “Lavender Fields,” “Sandalwood and Vanilla” and “Spring Blooms,” so there’s something for everyone. It has a strong scent that effectively diffuses through your home. It lasts for roughly three to four months, offering excellent value for the money.

Craft & Kin Essential Oil Reed Diffuser

With its stylish label and attractive amber glass bottle, this is a great choice for anyone who wants their diffuser to both look good and smell good. There’s a choice of three fragrances: “Jasmine and Lily,” “Orange Blossom and Lotus” and “Oud Wood.” All of them have strong enough scents to fill a room but are not so strong as to be overwhelming. You can expect your diffuser to last up to 120 days.

Nest New York Amalfi Lemon & Mint Reed Diffuser

If you’re looking for a fresh, bright scent, this blend of lemon and mint fits the bill. It’s an invigorating aroma, which makes a change from fragrance blends designed for relaxation. It comes in an attractive bottle with natural reeds and lasts around 90 days. The fragrance is made exclusively from nothing but essential oils, so it’s completely natural.

Best all-natural odor absorbing gels

Fresh Wave Odor Removing Gel

Made from natural plant oils, this is a great product for people who want to get rid of stubborn odors. Although it gives off a light scent, this gel is mainly designed to absorb odors from the environment. It contains natural pine needle, lime, clove, anise and cedarwood, but as it evaporates, these scents practically disappear, leaving your home smelling fresh but with no overwhelming fragrance. This is great for sensitive noses. You can choose from two sizes and get two containers in a pack.

Safe T Air Natural Air Purifier

This odor-absorbing gel harnesses the power of tea tree oil as a deodorizer and natural purifier. It comes in a jar. Just open the lid and let it gradually dissolve into the air, freshening your home as it does so. Although it gives off a light tea tree smell as it dissolves, it’s barely noticeable unless you’re close to the jar.

Smells Begone Odor Absorbing Gel Air Freshener

Available in a range of scents, this gel absorbs odor while releasing a light fragrance into the room. You can choose from several essential oil-based fragrances, including “Lavender Vanilla,” “Energizing Citrus” and “Apple Cinnamon.” You can also buy some scents with extra oomph designed to cover and absorb pet odors.

