Prime Day kicks off officially on July 11 and 12, but there are plenty of early deals to take advantage of in the home space. We scoured Amazon to find the best discounts on paper towels, toilet paper, toothpaste, batteries, light bulbs and more. You have to be an Amazon Prime member to participate, but you can always sign up for a free trial to see if you want the paid membership.

Last updated on July 6, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. PT

Stocking up on home essentials

This Prime Day, you’ll find deals on household items from established brands and industry leaders, as well as offerings from newer, emerging companies. We’ve included a mix of both — all of them popular among customers and highly rated.

Be careful, though. You know the saying “Your eyes are bigger than your stomach”? When you’re stocking up on home items, make sure you actually have the space to store them all.

Top Prime Day discounts on home essentials

Angel Soft Toilet Paper 18% OFF

This soft two-ply toilet paper comes in eight mega rolls with 320 sheets per roll, equivalent to 32 regular rolls. It’s made from sustainably sourced trees and is safe to use with septic tanks.

Sensodyne Pronamel Mineral Boost Toothpaste 23% OFF

If you have sensitive teeth, Sensodyne is the go-to brand. This peppermint-flavored toothpaste is filled with vital minerals that strengthen enamel (the thin outer layer that protects your teeth). The formula both prevents cavities and freshens your breath, as all toothpaste should. It comes in a pack of three.

Btyms Shower Loofahs 17% OFF

It’s recommended that you replace a loofah made of synthetic materials every few months, and this four-pack is a great option. The soft bath sponges are made of recycled eco-friendly materials, with a hanging string for storing them in the shower or tub.

American Soft Linen Luxury Towel Set 40% OFF

Looking to replace your worn-out bath towels? This luxurious set is made of Turkish cotton for a soft, cozy feel. It comes in 19 colors, so it won’t be hard to match your bathroom color scheme.

Amazon Basics Slim Velvet Clothes Hangers 28% OFF

If all you have are those flimsy wire clothes hangers at home, this 30-pack is a nice upgrade. The hangers are designed with a velvet surface and notched shoulders to prevent clothes from shifting or slipping. Their slim profile saves space in the closet, and each hanger’s strong metal core can support up to 10 pounds.

Melitta Super Premium #4 Coffee Paper Filter 31% OFF

These #4 coffee filters are compatible with drip coffee makers with a conical-shaped filter, as well as most pour-over coffee makers that require this filter size. They feature perforations that enhance the flavor of your coffee for a better-tasting brew. They’re biodegradable and come in packs of 100.

Rubbermaid Brilliance Food Storage Containers 32% OFF

If you’re always lending out your food storage containers and losing track of them, this offering from Rubbermaid is for you. The five containers are well sized for lunch, meal prep and leftovers, with two compartments that keep food separate. The BPA-free plastic containers are stain- and odor resistant, with clear airtight lids for easily identifying food. And they’re safe to stick in the freezer, oven, microwave and dishwasher.

J.R. Watkins Foaming Hand Soap 30% OFF

This foaming hand soap has an invigorating lemon scent with an all-natural moisturizing formula. It’s cruelty-free and made in the United States, available in a pack of three.

Method All-Purpose Cleaner 16% OFF

This all-purpose cleaner smells lovely, featuring plant-based ingredients including lavender, bergamot, purple sage and chamomile. It’s a cruelty-free formula, and the bottle is made from recycled plastic. You can get it as a single product or multipack.

Clorox Disinfecting Wipes 33% OFF

These Clorox wipes contain a powerful disinfectant that kills 99.9% of viruses and bacteria. They can be used on finished wood, sealed granite, stainless steel and other surfaces that have no contact with food. The bleach-free wipes have a fresh citrusy scent and come in a pack of three.

Sparkle Tear-A-Square Paper Towels 18% OFF

These paper towels come in a pack of two double rolls, equivalent to four regular rolls. Each roll contains 126 sheets that can be used in full, half and quarter sizes, which helps minimize waste.

Duracell Coppertop AAA Batteries 15% OFF

With so many electronics in the home, can you ever have enough AAA batteries? Especially from Duracell, a leading brand in the industry. This 24-pack holds alkaline batteries that are powerful, long-lasting and will still work after being stored for up to 12 years.

GE Daylight Replacement LED Light Bulbs 5% OFF

These 60-watt LED light bulbs are rated to last over 13 years if used for three hours per day. They emit a bright white light ideal for kitchens and bathrooms but also have dimming capabilities for rooms where you’d want less brightness, such as bedrooms and living rooms (provided you have a compatible dimmer switch). The bulbs come in a pack of 12.

Products to watch this Prime Day

