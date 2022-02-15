Which black wall art is best?

The benefits of incorporating black into your home’s decor scheme are virtually endless. Black is versatile, a great foundation color, classic, chic and sophisticated. It strikes a note that’s adult yet artistic, elegant yet mysterious. In short, black can play many different roles.

It’s little wonder that black wall art is plentiful. Pieces in every design style and every category are widely available. The Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse Get Naked Two-Piece Picture Frame Print Set puts a cheeky spin on black wall art. This pair of prints is also an excellent conversation starter.

What to know before you buy black wall art

Shades of black

If you think you only have one shade of black at your disposal when shopping for black wall art, there’s good news: multiple shades of black exist. While the differences between some are subtle, others are significant. These variations make the process of shopping for these pieces fun.

Different shades of black include:

Spider

Obsidian

Coal

Sable

Pitch

Grease

Soot

Oil

Ink

Crow

Ebony

Jet

Onyx

Raven

Midnight

Charcoal

Monochromatic vs. multi-colored

Given the variety of black shades together with the popularity of black as a home decor color, you can find monochromatic and multicolored black wall art. Monochromatic is a homogenous color scheme, while multi-colored consists of several different hues.

Each option has distinct advantages and disadvantages. Since monochromatic pieces contain a single color, they’re a bit easier to coordinate with other decor. However, multi-colored wall art adds a splash of color to the black shades. From an availability standpoint, the number of multi-colored black wall art pieces far outnumber their monochromatic counterparts.

Placement

Hanging black wall art pieces evenly is a tricky endeavor. This is where a tape measure can save the day. Transferring the measurements of the piece to its intended spot on the wall greatly improves the chances of mastering the placement of the top, bottom and edges. Avoid marking the spots with a pen or marker; opt for a pencil instead.

What to look for in quality black wall art

Single, duo or trio

Most often, black wall art is sold as an individual, standalone piece. However, you can find some duos and, more rarely, even some trios. These sets are perfect for people who are uncertain about their ability to find pieces that complement each other.

Size

Referring to the dimensions of a piece, the size of black wall art should always be compared to the length and height of the intended wall. You should never cram a single wall full of wall art. Doing so can create a cluttered look that’s undesirable, regardless of your home’s square footage or decor scheme.

Shape

While rectangular and square shapes are the most widely available in black wall art, you can also find circular and oval pieces. The orientation of a rectangular or square piece is another consideration. Portrait orientation is defined as being taller than it is wider, while landscape orientation wall art is wider than it is taller.

How much you can expect to spend on black wall art

Finding high-quality black wall art for less than $30 is challenging. In general, $40 is a safe starting point if you’re purchasing a piece at full retail value. As far as the upper end of the price range goes, it can exceed $1 million.

Black wall art FAQ

What colors complement black?

A. White and black are a classic pairing that works in many decor schemes, but it’s certainly not your only option. Light beige, dusty rose, sunny yellow, emerald green, rich purple and red-orange are also great complements to black.

How much black wall art should you display in your home?

A. A busy look is never the right one. Much like jewelry, less is more when it comes to wall art. This is especially true of monochromatic pieces, since all-black is a bold statement.

What’s the best black wall art to buy?

Top black wall art

Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse Get Naked Two-Piece Picture Frame Print Set

What you need to know: This cheeky pair of giclee prints makes a perfectly themed pick for a bathroom or a lighthearted touch elsewhere in your home.

What you’ll love: With one print teasing you to “Get Naked” and the other proclaiming the joy of “Splish Splash,” this wall art is undeniably fun. Each piece features an old-fashioned claw-foot bathtub in black and white. The bathtubs are juxtaposed against a wall on which one of the signs hangs.

What you should consider: A couple of buyers found the frame problematic, reporting it was chipped and that it looked different in real life than it did online.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Top black wall art for the money

Union Rustic Highland Cow by Silvia Vassileva Wrapped Canvas Painting

What you need to know: Animal lovers will appreciate this painting, which depicts a forward-facing highland cow.

What you’ll love: Painted in muted shades of black and gray, this rendering of a highland cow adds an understated natural element to your home. The patented warp-resistant construction is backed with a solid mat-board for durability. Adding to this staying power are the archival inks, which are UV- and fade-resistant.

What you should consider: At least one buyer had to remount the print after the backing pulled away from the preinstalled brackets.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Worth checking out

Union Rustic Stone I by Chariklia Zarris Print on Canvas

What you need to know: This piece is a great option for people who have an affinity for abstract art due to its geometric pattern.

What you’ll love: Two half-diamond shapes kiss in the center of this print. Set against a black background, the gray diamonds create the perfect contrast. The wrapped canvas construction eliminates the need for a frame. You can choose from four different sizes to find the right fit for the intended wall.

What you should consider: The style of the piece, which sits at the intersection of rustic and bohemian, might not appeal to people who have modern design sensibilities.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

