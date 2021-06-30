Best cheap fall decor

By shopping for fall decor in the off-season, you can often find better deals and larger clearance sale events.

Best cheap fall decorations for your home

As summer winds down, it’s time to start planning for fall. Decorating both the interior and exterior of your home for the upcoming autumn season doesn’t have to cost exorbitantly. There are plenty of affordable and festive options, from pumpkins to candles to rustic wood accents, that can spruce up your home and add a warm, colorful fall atmosphere.

Top cheap fall decor

While some fall decor can be expensive for those on a tight budget, you can often find quality indoor and outdoor options for less than $30. In some cases, certain decorations can be used interchangeably for indoor and outdoor, making them versatile options.

Best cheap interior fall decor

Vinkor Flameless Candles

These realistic birch bark candles can add a rustic element to an autumn dinner party or simply give off an ambient glow on those chilly autumn evenings. Unlike traditional candles, which eventually burn down, this flameless candle utilizes an LED bulb with a lifespan of 50,000 hours, meaning you won’t have to replace it anytime soon.

Sold by Amazon

Rustic Wall Sconces

With this set of two wall sconces, you’ll receive slightly distressed hanging wood platforms, mason jars, artificial flowers and LED lights. Swap out the included silk hydrangea flowers with fall-colored leaves or an autumn-themed bouquet, and you’ll have a standout fall display.

Sold by Amazon

KASZOO Fall Maple Garland with LED String Light

Decorate your mantel, staircase railing, furniture, door frame and more with these pair of 5.8-foot classic maple leaf garland strands. You can even use this colorful foliage in outdoor settings, seeing as the LED lights are waterproof.

Sold by Amazon

Elcoho 20 Pieces Realistic Artificial Pumpkins

Real pumpkins and gourds are usually an affordable option, but unfortunately, you’ll need to purchase new ones every season. This realistic artificial harvest pack will never rot and is great for accenting a dinner table or place setting, adding a festive flair to any occasion.

Sold by Amazon

DII Cotton Fall Dish Towels

If you’re looking to add some fall decor to your kitchen, a set of themed dish towels is a great option. Made from 100 percent cotton and fully machine washable, you can use these designs from late summer into the holiday season.

Sold by Amazon

Whaline Happy Fall Pumpkin Burlap Banner

This inexpensive burlap banner adds a unique aspect to any room or outdoor space, whether used specifically for Thanksgiving, Halloween or general autumn decor. The long length looks great strung over a fireplace, hung above a desk or tied to the railing of a porch.

Sold by Amazon

Yarlung Dried Wheat Sheaves

Sometimes the best fall decorations are the ones that look the most natural. You can place these dried wheat stalks in a vase, tied in a bundle or use them as table settings. The natural look and pleasant smell will help bring the outdoors inside.

Sold by Amazon

Anickal Set of 2 Fall Orange Pillow Covers

Something as small as a change in your pillowcase covers can transform the atmosphere of your home. Constructed from rustic linen and dyed in classic orange color, these pillowcases are great for highlighting a couch, chair, bedroom or home office space.

Sold by Amazon

Best cheap outdoor fall decor

Brightown Globe String Lights

The cooler weather doesn’t mean you can’t take advantage of your backyard, patio or other outdoor space. The Brightown Globe String Lights produce a pleasant, inviting glow that can elevate any fall event or gathering. Available in 25-, 50- and 100-foot strands, you can choose the length that’s right for your home.

Sold by Amazon

Winlyn Artificial White Pumpkins

Traditional orange pumpkins will always be a fall staple, but white pumpkins can be just as festive, adding a distinctive appeal to your home’s decor. With a variety of sizes included in this set, you can place them indoors or outdoors, and due to their white color, kids can have fun painting or decorating them further.

Sold by Amazon

Kate Aspen White candle lantern

The vintage design of these metal lanterns can add traditional autumn feel to your porch, balcony, yard or even your living room. With different sizes available and a removable lid to easily access the candle, you might even end up keeping these hanging all year long.

Sold by Amazon

Sow Right Seeds Pumpkin Seeds

While this method of fall decor may take longer than ordering a pre-made item online, for those who have space, planting your own variety of pumpkins can produce all-natural homegrown decorations. By choosing to grow your pumpkins, you can select the specific styles and colors you want.

Sold by Amazon

AVOIN Happy Fall House Flag

A festive fall-themed flag is a simple yet effective way to liven up the exterior of your home. This machine-washable polyester model won’t quickly fade due to sun or weather exposure and is available in a full-sized version and smaller garden-size version depending on your preference.

Sold by Amazon

Calloway Mills Fall Colors Doormat

A durable doormat with a non-slip vinyl backing, this subtle piece of fall decor will create a welcoming entryway atmosphere while also allowing you and your guests to clean their shoes before heading inside. Measuring 17 inches long by 29 inches wide, it is the ideal size for most doorsteps and landings.

Sold by Amazon

Attraction Design Wood Pumpkin Welcome Sign

Built from solid wood, this hand-painted pumpkin welcome sign is the perfect size for hanging on a front door, porch or any other entranceway. It includes a rustic jute string so that you can simply open and hang it directly out of the box.

Sold by Amazon

CCC Mini Decorative Corn

These multi-colored natural heads of corn can be displayed on their own or added to an autumn arrangement. Each color pattern is one of a kind, while the attached husk gives them a fall farmhouse appeal.

Sold by Amazon

