Which Christmas tree ornament is best?

Decorating a Christmas tree is a beloved holiday tradition enjoyed by many throughout the world. Whether you’re planning on decorating your first Christmas tree or your hundredth, there are practical and beautifully designed ornaments for all styles and preferences.

With countless Christmas tree ornaments for sale, you can choose from standard bulbs to snowflakes to familiar characters and unique designs. The best ornament for your tree is the one that best reflects your style, adds a desired aesthetic or has a sentimental meaning. The Old World Christmas Store Pickle Ornament is a holiday favorite for children and adults, dating back over 100 years.

What to know before you buy a Christmas tree ornament

History of tree decorating

Before modern-day Christmas trees, ancient civilizations used to plant evergreen trees or hang evergreen branches in the winter mainly for symbolic or religious reasons.

The classic Christmas tree style we are used to today most likely originated in 16th century Germany, when trees were often brought into individual households and decorated with candles and ornaments.

It wasn’t until the mid-1800s that most Americans began participating in tree decorating traditions. Some typical decorations included fruits, popcorn and other sweets. Christmas trees quickly started gaining popularity throughout the country, with the first Rockefeller Center tree going up in the 1930s.

Types of ornaments

Whatever your preference, you can almost always find a Christmas tree ornament to match. Some people prefer to develop an overall design theme for their tree, while others enjoy a mixture of ornament styles, sizes and materials.

A few common ornament styles include:

Christmas bulbs or baubles

Snowflakes and icicles

Pop culture characters

People, animals, food and similar objects

Star or angel toppers

Tinsel and garland

And a variety of other novelty options

How to decorate a tree

While there is no definitive way to decorate a tree, a few methods can help make the process easier.

Whether using an artificial tree or a live tree, it is good to trim or shape the branches to achieve the ideal appearance. You should then add the lights and any garland before hanging ornaments.

If you organize your ornaments by size first, you’ll have an easier time balancing out the tree since you’ll be able to alternate between larger and smaller options. As you continue to fill in the gaps, be sure to stand back and view the tree from a distance to ensure even ornament distribution.

What to look for in a quality Christmas tree ornament

Size

It is always a good idea to have ornaments in various sizes to give your tree more depth. However, you don’t want to hang any ornaments overlaid, large or heavy that they weigh down the boughs or any ornaments that are so small they get lost in the branches.

Color

Some people prefer sticking to a central color theme, while others enjoy a less uniform approach. Depending on your style choices, choose an ornament that goes well with other ornaments you own or plan on purchasing.

Durability

Some Christmas tree ornaments, especially those made from glass or other delicate material, will be highly fragile. While they offer an elegant appearance, they may not be the best option for households with young children or pets. If you’re worried about your ornaments breaking, look for ones made from durable plastic, metal, wood, fabrics or other sturdy materials.

How much you can expect to spend on a Christmas tree ornament

Christmas tree ornaments can range from as little as $1-$2 for single ornaments to more than $50 for high-end sets.

Christmas tree ornament FAQ

Should I get a live or artificial Christmas tree?

A. This depends on many factors, including personal preference. Some people prefer the experience of picking out a live tree, as well as the evergreen scent and natural appearance. On the other hand, artificial trees can often save you time and money, last several years and don’t produce as much mess.

How should you store Christmas tree ornaments?

A. Any delicate Christmas tree ornaments should be wrapped in tissue paper or similar material and stored in a protective case or box. Try to avoid keeping them in close contact with other ornaments as they are more likely to collide, leading to potential damage.

What are the best Christmas tree ornaments to buy?

Top Christmas tree ornament

Old World Christmas Store Pickle Ornament

What you need to know: This relatively small ornament is affordable and will provide a challenge to kids as they attempt to be the first ones to find it.

What you’ll love: This model has the style and appearance of the classic pickle ornaments that have hung on trees for over a century. The glass pickle is handpainted and even comes with a card detailing the history behind the famed holiday pickle.

What you should consider: The glass design makes this a fragile option.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Christmas tree ornament for the money

KI Store 34-count Christmas Ball Ornaments

What you need to know: The 34 shatter-proof bulbs make for a great starter set or a stylish addition to any ornament collection.

What you’ll love: With a variety of color options from which to choose, and many different designs and textures, these bulbs are a budget-friendly way to elevate your decorations. You can also choose between three distinct ornament sizes to meet your specific requirements.

What you should consider: While they may not break, some of the bulbs can become dented or misshapen.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Kurt Adler Clear Glass icicles

What you need to know: These icicle ornaments of varying lengths will help give your tree a more finished and contemporary look.

What you’ll love: Designed to resemble realistic icicles, these glass ornaments can add an extra sparkle to your Christmas tree branches, reflecting the light and creating a winter shimmer. For trees containing mostly round or similar-sized ornaments, these icicles can help add dimension to the design.

What you should consider: A few customers received broken models upon arrival.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

