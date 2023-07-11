Find home goods deals on Amazon

Prime Day has officially begun, and there are already tons of bargains to be had on home goods. Furniture, kitchen appliances, cleaning gadgets, you name it — there’s bound to be a discount on something you’d like to upgrade or add to your home. Hundreds of brands are participating, including big household names and newer, emerging brands that are worth trying out.

This being one of the biggest sales in the home goods industry, some companies release new products to coincide with the two-day event — meaning you can get the newest model at an unbeatable discount. Aside from new product releases, you’ll also find significant discounts on last year’s models and older products that have stood the test of time. Of course, you have to be an Amazon Prime member to participate, but if you would rather not make that commitment, it’s possible to sign up for a free trial instead.

Last updated on July 11, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. PT.

Top Prime Day discounts on home goods

Ecoprsio Nightstand Set 29% OFF

These sturdy, stylish nightstands are crafted from metal and manufactured wood. Each contains one drawer and a bottom shelf for storing books and keepsakes. While the rustic finish would look great in a farmhouse-style bedroom, the sleek, streamlined design can pair well with modern and industrial spaces, too.

Sold by Amazon

Oiahomy Laundry Hamper 51% OFF

This stylish woven basket works as a decor piece as much as a laundry hamper. It’s made from cotton rope with handles for carrying it to and from the laundry room.

Sold by Amazon

Amazon Basics Slim Velvet Clothes Hangers 29% OFF

It’s time to upgrade your flimsy wire clothes hangers. This 100-pack of hangers have a velvet surface and notched shoulders, which prevent clothing items from shifting or slipping. They’re slim and space-saving, with a sturdy metal core that can support up to 10 pounds.

Sold by Amazon

NeuType Wall-Mounted Mirror 33% OFF

This rectangular 43-by-16-inch mirror is an excellent choice for a bedroom, living room or dressing room. It has a simple, modern look to it with a durable polystyrene frame and shatterproof glass. You can lean it against the wall or hang it vertically or horizontally.

Sold by Amazon

Lenox Portola 65-Piece Flatware Set 28% OFF

This flatware set features high-quality 18/10 stainless steel with an attractive mirror finish. The dishwasher-safe set has place settings for 12 people, plus a serving spoon, pierced serving spoon, sugar spoon, butter knife and serving fork.

Sold by Amazon

Lodge 10.25-Inch Cast-Iron Pre-Seasoned Skillet 42% OFF

Cast-iron skillets are favored for their superior heat retention and even heating. This popular Lodge model lets you sear, saute, fry, broil, braise and bake food. The versatile 10-inch pan can be used in the oven, on the grill or an open flame. It’s been pre-seasoned with vegetable oil for rust prevention and nonstick capabilities, and it should last for years if given the proper care — meaning washing it by hand and seasoning it regularly.

Sold by Amazon

Nutribullet Personal Blender 24% OFF

This personal blender is perfect for making shakes, smoothies, dips, sauces and baby food. It has a powerful 600-watt motor and stainless steel blades that easily break up frozen food. It’s a simple device that’s straightforward to operate. The set includes a 24-ounce, dishwasher-safe blending cup, a to-go lid and recipe book to get you started.

Sold by Amazon

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker 20% OFF

This cute little Keurig is an aesthetically pleasing addition to the kitchen. It’s less than 5 inches wide and suitable for small spaces or appliance-packed countertops. The device brews 6 to 12 ounces of coffee in minutes and accommodates travel mugs up to 7 inches tall.

Sold by Amazon

Iron Flask Sports Water Bottle 19% OFF

This top-selling insulated water bottle will keep you hydrated wherever you go. Double-wall insulation keeps drinks cold for up to 24 hours or hot for up to 12 hours. It’s crafted from durable stainless steel and comes with three types of lids.

Sold by Amazon

Aeezo 10.1-Inch Wi-Fi Digital Picture Frame 58% OFF

This digital picture frame lets you upload photos from your phone and invite others to send their own via Wi-Fi. It has a 16GB memory and a high-definition touch screen that displays landscapes and portraits with impressive clarity. You can display the frame vertically or horizontally and customize its settings, such as the play order, brightness and image zooming.

Sold by Amazon

Aroeve Air Purifier 40% OFF

This reliable air purifier uses HEPA filtration that can effectively remove smoke, pollen, dander and hair particles from the air to help you breathe better at home. It refreshes the air every hour for rooms up to 215 square feet. It operates quietly, and you can add essential oil to the aroma pad for freshly scented air.

Sold by Amazon

Shark NV360 Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum 32% OFF

If your current vacuum isn’t cutting it, this Shark model is a stellar option. Its powerful multi-surface suction can deep-clean carpets or handle bare floors. A HEPA filter traps dust and allergens, and included upholstery and crevice tools add to its versatility. Swivel steering helps you navigate the vacuum in tight spaces, corners and around furniture with ease.

Sold by Amazon

Lasko Oscillating Tower Fan 12% OFF

This tower fan blasts air at three speed settings, with or without oscillation. Its small footprint makes it a real space saver. Other notable features are a programmable timer, nighttime setting and remote control.

Sold by Amazon

Ring Video Doorbell Wired 46% OFF

This video doorbell sends notifications to your phone in real time, plus audio notifications if purchased with Ring Chime. It features a 1080p HD camera with night vision, motion detection and two-way talk. The doorbell pairs with Alexa, and live view is accessible with an Echo Show, Fire TV or Fire Tablet.

Sold by Amazon

Cartman Tool Set 30% OFF

This comprehensive 148-piece set has all the tools you need for everyday home repairs and maintenance. The tools are heat-treated for durability and corrosion resistance. This kit includes a handy storage container with dedicated spots for different tools, keeping everything organized and readily accessible as you tackle home projects.

Sold by Amazon

Hanycony Surge Protector Power Strip 26% OFF

This workhorse of a power strip can charge up to 12 electronic devices at once. The low-profile plug can fit easily in tight spaces and mounts on the wall, if desired. It even has surge protection, and the braided design prevents the wire from tears and tangling.

Sold by Amazon

Zinus 10-Inch Green Tea Essential Memory Foam Mattress 10% OFF

This medium-firm mattress contains supportive memory foam that molds to the contours of your body for optimal pressure relief. It’s infused with green tea and activated charcoal, which gives it a fresh scent and odor-blocking capabilities. The mattress comes deflated in a box; simply unroll it and let the mattress expand to its normal shape within 72 hours.

Sold by Amazon

More home goods deals we love

