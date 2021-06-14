The best sectional sofa

Take the time to measure each area of your home that you’ll need to move the sectional through, such as doorways and halls. This saves time and keeps the items from getting stuck in smaller spaces.

Best quality sectional sofas

Sectional sofas are a fantastic, versatile option for the modern living room. They allow for more seating and help to define the boundaries of open floor plan spaces. Sectional sofas are available in many colors, styles and materials, whether you’re looking for pet and kid-friendly fabrics or more decorative options.

Choosing a sectional sofa is a big decision since it’s a large purchase you want to last for several years, making it an investment. Consider what will be best for your household and lifestyle. Find great sectional sofas here that will work in various households, like our top pick, the Jarreau mid-century upholstered sofa, which is great for any living space.

What to know before purchasing a sectional sofa

There are many sectional sofa shapes

Curved shape: A curved sofa will have enough room for many people to sit at once. But it lacks the angles of some of the other styles. It can be an excellent fit for your living room, depending on style preference, especially if you want a more urban look.

L-shaped sofa: This type of sofa is available in both large and small sizes. It mimics an L shape, with one long side and one short side, giving it a very distinct look. It’s a good shape for smaller living rooms while still keeping the sectional style.

U-shaped sofa: These are a good choice for large spaces. This sofa usually appears bigger than some of the other styles, thanks to its unique U-shape. Many times, they will also have extra features, such as lounge sections.

Pit sofa: These sofas are an excellent option for relaxing or sleeping. They come with a middle section that slides in to make one colossal seat.

Symmetrical sofa: This is a sectional sofa with two long sides that are equal in length. It’s a good option for those who prefer an angular look and have a square living room.

Modular sofa: Modular sofas are the ultimate modern sectional sofa. They come with various pieces that you can arrange any way you want based on preference.

What to look for in a quality sectional sofa

Design

Sectionals come in various styles. You can choose one that goes well with the design of your home. There are styles from mid-century modern to classic and everything in between.

Size

For a large room, you may choose an oversized sofa. Even a small living room or apartment can accommodate a sectional. You’ll want to measure the amount of space in the room, and think about other furniture in the area, as well. All of this helps you determine how much room you’ll have for a sectional sofa.

Material

The fabric used on a sofa is probably the most crucial element to consider, as you will want something that fits your style but also holds up to how it’s used. If you have children or pets, a durable fabric that cleans easily is essential. On the other hand, if your sofa will mostly be decorative or only lightly used, you may consider buying a more delicate material. Classic materials like leather or linen work well for most spaces as a starting point.

Style

Some sectional sofas are built with added features. Recliners are sometimes included for one or two of the seats in a sectional sofa. There are electric and manual models. If you need extra room for guests, you can look for a sleeper sofa. It will have a mattress that folds out and can then be covered with cushions when not in use. Another type of sleeper sofa is one that reclines entirely, so the sofa cushions form a bed. It’s a great space saver, especially for small homes.

Some sofas will have a chaise lounge on one end, which means the couch extends on that side, so there’s more room to stretch out. But it’s all part of the sofa, not separate like an ottoman. It is an elegant option and provides extra comfort.

Storage

If you want to save space or store extra items like blankets or pillows, a sectional sofa with storage is ideal. Some have room for storage under the cushions, while others provide a place for drinks and snacks.

How much you can expect to spend on a sectional sofa

There’s quite a range in prices for sectional sofas. The cheapest options start around $300, while fancier and higher quality ones can cost anywhere from $1,000-$2,000 or more.

Sectional sofa FAQ

Q: Do I have to put the sectional sofa together?

A. This varies by company and model. Expect to do a bit of work when setting up your sectional, though some sofas will already have parts of the sofa attached.

Q: How do I find the right sofa for me?

A. Consider your style, as well as finding a comfortable option. For extra comfort, look for a sofa with a cushioned back and arms for reclining. For more movement when reaching for drinks, some styles don’t have arms that might get in the way. Most of all, find something that fits with your home and is cozy to sit on.

What’s the best sectional sofa to buy?

Top sectional sofa

Signature Design by Ashley Jarreau Mid-Century Sofa

What you need to know: This is a highly rated sectional sofa from a trusted brand.

What you’ll love: It has a classic design with a chaise lounge that turns into a sleeper sofa.

What you should consider: This sofa seats three, so it isn’t ideal for large households.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top sectional sofa for the money

Homelegance Phelps Fabric Reversible Chaise Sofa

What you need to know: It’s an excellent space-saving sectional for a great price.

What you’ll love: It’s a highly versatile couch with a moveable chaise section.

What you should consider: It’s not as comfortable or large as some models, and some users have said that the armrests may not feel secure.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Sylvette Wide Reversible Sofa and Chaise with Ottoman

What you need to know: This is an excellent oversized sectional with tons of extras.

What you’ll love: This couch has space for storing items and also includes an ottoman. It’s a traditional look that’s perfect for most homes.

What you should consider: There are some comments about the sofa arriving in separate boxes and on different days.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Alex Loredo writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.