Which fabric defuzzer is best?

Pilling and fuzzing is a sad fact of many clothes and fabric-covered furniture. Even blankets and curtains can pill and fuzz over time, especially after being washed. It’s possible to clean these offending lumps by hand, but that could take hours and you’re likely to damage your items without surgeon-steady hands. Fabric defuzzers are easier and much safer to use.

The best fabric defuzzer is the Conair Fabric Shaver. It’s battery-operated and perfectly sized for traveling or use around the home.

What to know before you buy a fabric defuzzer

Power source

Fabric defuzzers are powered via outlet, batteries or both.

Outlet-powered defuzzers are more powerful but the cord can get in the way and make it tricky to use.

defuzzers are more powerful but the cord can get in the way and make it tricky to use. Battery-powered defuzzers are easier to wield but usually lack the size and power for frequent use. Some use replaceable batteries, while others have built-in rechargeable batteries.

defuzzers are easier to wield but usually lack the size and power for frequent use. Some use replaceable batteries, while others have built-in rechargeable batteries. Mix-powered defuzzers usually have rechargeable batteries but can be operated while charging. Double-check your manual to see if this is safe. Attempting it without explicit approval may cause damage to the battery and other parts of the defuzzer.

Shaving area size

Fabric defuzzers typically have small shaving heads of roughly 2 to 3 inches. Shaving head size is usually linked to the power of the defuzzer, with larger heads having more power. If you infrequently clean one or two articles at a time, a 2-inch head should be plenty. If you need to regularly clean a great deal of fabric, consider a 2.5- to 3-inch head.

What’s included

Basic fabric defuzzers only include what you need to get started. Pricer models can include a range of accessories. Some accessories include:

Cleaning brushes to keep the defuzzer running at optimal efficiency.

to keep the defuzzer running at optimal efficiency. Storage solutions such as bags or, better yet, boxes that are big enough to hold all your accessories.

solutions such as bags or, better yet, boxes that are big enough to hold all your accessories. Spare blades for when yours become too dull.

for when yours become too dull. A cap to protect the shaving head when in storage.

What to look for in a quality fabric defuzzer

Blade height

Basic fabric defuzzers only have one blade height, which makes them effective on a narrow range of fabrics. Better defuzzers have as many as three heights that are easily swapped between for maximum efficiency.

Speed settings

Similar to blade height, adjustable speeds let you tackle tougher fabrics faster or delicate fabrics slower. Better defuzzers have two or three speed settings.

Lint collection

A fabric defuzzer’s lint collection system has two variables.

Detachable vs. built-in: The best defuzzers have a detachable compartment. Simply slide it out and dump. Built-in compartments can be harder to empty for a few reasons, such as the cord getting in the way or having an odd emptying angle.

The best defuzzers have a detachable compartment. Simply slide it out and dump. Built-in compartments can be harder to empty for a few reasons, such as the cord getting in the way or having an odd emptying angle. Size: The bigger the compartment’s size, the less you need to stop and empty it. Unless you’re shopping for a travel defuzzer, go with the biggest you can find.

How much you can expect to spend on a fabric defuzzer

Fabric defuzzers typically cost $5-$60. If you rarely need it, then $5-$10 defuzzers should be fine — otherwise, look for a midrange defuzzer for $15-$20. The best and most accessory-laden defuzzers usually run $30-$60.

Fabric defuzzer FAQ

How do I use a fabric defuzzer?

A. First, check the manual and set your fabric defuzzer to the height and speed settings you should be using on the type of fabric you’re about to clean. Next, stretch your fabric out flat on a hard surface — if you’re cleaning furniture with nonremovable fabric, try to keep the material taut. Then, slowly and gently rub the defuzzer around your fabric — a circular motion is often most effective.

Is a fabric defuzzer likely to damage my fabrics?

A. So long as you’re using it correctly, damage to your fabrics is unlikely to happen. The most important aspect to check is if your shaving head is properly covering the blades.

Can I use a fabric defuzzer on something made by hand?

A. Yes, handmade items should be perfectly safe — so long as you are using the appropriate or approximate settings as defined in your user manual.

What’s the best fabric defuzzer to buy?

Top fabric defuzzer

Conair Fabric Shaver

What you need to know: It’s great for both at-home and travel use.

What you’ll love: It’s battery-operated with either replaceable or built-in rechargeable batteries. The 2-inch shaver head uses a honeycomb design to protect your fingers and has three adjustable heights to tackle various fabrics. It comes in six colors, including black, white and powder blue.

What you should consider: The lint catcher is on the small side. You need to empty it frequently when cleaning more than one item.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Kohl’s and Macy’s

Top fabric defuzzer for the money

Beautural Fabric Shaver And Lint Remover

What you need to know: If you only need a fabric defuzzer on rare occasions, this is for you.

What you’ll love: The shaving head can be used with or without the cover and can be set between three heights and two speeds. It comes with two replacement blades and uses a safety lock to prevent damage while changing or cleaning the blades.

What you should consider: A few customers reported the battery cover slides off too easily.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Alwayslux EasyLint Professional Sweater Shaver

What you need to know: It’s a capable machine meant for extended and frequent use.

What you’ll love: It uses a powerful 5-watt motor and an extra-large shave head to chew through the piling and fuzz on your fabrics. Included with the defuzzer are a storage case, spare blades, a cleaning brush and a 69-inch power cord. Alwayslux offers a lifetime guarantee.

What you should consider: It’s expensive. A few purchasers were unhappy with the amount of noise it makes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jordan C. Woika writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.