Although Singer was not the first sewing machine invented, it was the first to introduce the presser foot, which created a faster stitching speed.

Which Singer sewing machines are best?

For over a century, sewing machines have been used to produce clothing, linens, decor and many other items we enjoy everyday. Founded in 1851, Singer is known as one of the most trusted sewing machine brands in the world.

Singer provides an array of sewing machines fit for sewing experts, intermediates as well as beginners. The company produces sewing machines that utilize high quality and advanced technology are reliable and easy to use, such as the Singer 9960 Quantum Stylist.

What to know before you buy a Singer sewing machine

Types of Singer sewing machines

Deciding on what kind of sewing machine you’d like — either computerized or mechanical — is the most crucial part in finding the right one for you. Computerized and mechanical sewing machines both have useful features. Depending on what you plan to sew, how often and what kind of fabrics you use will greatly influence your selection.

Computerized

A computerized sewing machine can be connected to a computer through a USB port. This is a great option for those who do embroidery because you can download stitch patterns on your computer and send them to the sewing machine using an internet connection. This offers more creativity in the kind of embroidering and stitching available. Computerized machines also feature automatic needle threaders, which provide a much more user-friendly and smooth experience.

Mechanical

With mechanical sewing machines, you control everything manually from the threading of the needle and bobbin to the length of stitches and thread tension. Mechanical machines are often larger than computerized machines.

Since mechanical sewing machines are generally inexpensive, they tend to be best for beginners who are looking for an affordable option. However, while computerized machines are pricier, they can make it easier for beginners to learn.

What to look for in a quality Singer sewing machine

Ease of use

Drop-in bobbin

Automatic bobbin threader

Automatic needle threader

Interior frame material

Keep in mind that the interior frame material impacts the quality of the machine. A metal interior frame is the most durable and long-lasting. A plastic frame is lightweight and portable, yet not as durable. Therefore, it will not last as long as metal.

Stitching options

Straight stitch

Zigzag stitch

Lock stitch

Buttonhole stitch

Overlock stitch

Embroidery stitch

How much you can expect to spend on a Singer sewing machine

While basic Singer sewing machines generally stay between $100-$200 and intermediate models around $400, some advanced models go up to around $1,000.

Sewing machine FAQ

What is a free arm?

A. A free arm is the part of a sewing machine that usually consists of a tray where needles and other accessories are stored and can easily slide off to make room for sewing items, such as sleeves and pant legs.

How often do I have to change the needle?

A. Singer suggests changing needles every six to eight hours of use, as well as exclusively using Singer needles. Doing this will ensure avoiding possible damage to the machine and fabric.

What are the best Singer sewing machines to buy?

Top Singer sewing machine

Singer 9960 Quantum Stylist

What you need to know: This high-speed portable sewing machine is fit for the serious seamstress who needs a variety of stitch patterns, accessories and automatic features.

What you’ll love: The automatic needle threader will save you plenty of time and frustration. With the technology of this computerized sewing machine, you also have the options of fonts to customize special projects. Unlike other sewing machines, it is powerful enough to take on heavy fabrics.

What you should consider: At times you may run into bobbin jams, which can be a hassle.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Singer sewing machine for the money

Singer 7258 Computerized Sewing Machine

What you need to know: It is a user-friendly, reliable and smooth operating computerized machine, which makes it great for sewing newcomers as well as experts.

What you’ll love: It includes convenient features such as the push button stitch selection with 100 different options, as well as automatic needle threader and settings for length, width and tension that sets the whole sewing process on a faster and easier pace.

What you should consider: This machine may not be ideal for quilts, due to the challenge of sewing multiple layers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Singer 1304 Start Free Arm

What you need to know: This affordable, basic mechanical sewing machine is best for those who only plan to do occasional sewing.

What you’ll love: The simple mechanical machine works reliably for anyone who is not as technically inclined for the computerized machines. It features an automatic buttonhole and is supreme for basic projects that don’t require more than six built-in stitches.

What you should consider: Without an automatic needle threader, the threading process can be challenging.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Singer Simple 2263 23-Stitch Sewing Machine

What you need to know: It is an inexpensive model, which is great for beginners.

What you’ll love: Featuring 23 stitches with 11 decorative types included, it is a straightforward machine with an automatic needle threader. It also includes practical accessories and has easy-to-use knob controls.

What you should consider: It can be difficult to wind the bobbin, as the thread often becomes tangled.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Singer Mechanical Sewing Machine

What you need to know: Although this basic mechanical sewing machine does not have many different features, it is a reliable and affordable model for those just starting out.

What you’ll love: It is a lightweight, quiet machine with easy-to-handle knob controls, nine stitch options including two decorative choices and adjustable stitch width and length.

What you should consider: It doesn’t last as long as other models, so you may have to replace or upgrade after a while.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Mary Hicks writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.