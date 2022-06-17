Which is the best wine rack?

If there is one thing wine enthusiasts love, it’s having steady access to their favorite wines. There are several rack styles to suit the needs of all wine lovers, from large racks to table-sized stands. Sturdy metal racks can sit in the cellar and keep wine in a cool, dark room for years. Or, if you prefer having it out on display, there are smaller racks to keep a few bottles handy at all times.

Freestanding

These are large wine racks that don’t need to be mounted to the wall and can hold enough bottles to suit all of your moods.

Top freestanding wine rack

Mygift Connoisseurs Deluxe

What you need to know: A tall nine-row rack that stores enough wine bottles for those with a larger collection.

What you’ll love: This rack can hold up to 54 wine bottles at a time. It is made from a gray metal that is both structurally sound and tasteful. Assembly is easy as no tools are required to set it up.

What you should consider: A few people who bought this mentioned that some of the joints were not squared.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top freestanding wine rack for the money

Sorbus Bordeaux Chateau

What you need to know: This black metal rack holds 23 wine bottles and is stylish enough for any environment.

What you’ll love: There are precise instructions included to make the setup as simple as possible. The rack is sturdy, solid and appropriate for any occasion. Its stylish design will look great in a cellar or in the front of a shop.

What you should consider: A few customers reported that the stand was “wobbly” after they assembled it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Tabletop

This style is small enough to sit on your dining table, a dresser or other prominent display area in your home. They typically hold less than 10 bottles.

Top tabletop wine rack

Gourmet Basics by Mikasa Monterey Acacia Wood Wine Rack

What you need to know: This is an elegant wood rack that comfortably holds at least 6 bottles of wine.

What you’ll love: There is no assembly required with this simply designed rack. It uses a weighted base “foot” to keep it balanced and can hold up to nine standard bottles of wine. There is also a food-safe coating to keep the wood looking good.

What you should consider: A few customers reported disappointment that the rack cannot hold as many wider bottles.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top tabletop wine rack for the money

Spectrum Diversified Bordeaux 3-Bottle Holder

What you need to know: This is a steel rack that can sit on top of any table or counter and hold up to three wine bottles.

What you’ll love: It holds both standard and larger sizes of wine bottles. Its design is simple and visually appealing enough to set out anywhere. Its base is designed to support the full weight of all three bottles.

What you should consider: A couple people stated that the lower holes in the rack cannot fit wide-bottomed bottles.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Wall mount

If you don’t want to risk someone bumping into your table or standing rack, you can mount your wine on a wall. Mounted racks are built to firmly hold several bottles of wine up for display.

Top wall mount wine rack

Sorbus Wall Mount Wine Rack

What you need to know: This is a great home decor piece that would make a great gift for any wine lover.

What you’ll love: It holds up to nine standard sized champagne or wine bottles horizontally to keep the corks moist. This helps the wine to last longer when stored for periods of time. You can add additional racks easily to accommodate more bottles.

What you should consider: A few customers thought that the metal was too thin for a wine rack.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top wall mount wine rack for the money

Soduku Wall Mounted Wine Rack

What you need to know: This is a wooden rack that can hold up to five bottles and four long stemmed glasses.

What you’ll love: The rack holds glasses, bottles and also has cork storage space. It includes three wine stopper cork substitutes and the screws required for installation. You can get variations that say either “wine” or “home”.

What you should consider: This rack may get damaged easily according to a couple of customers who reported dings or scratches.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

