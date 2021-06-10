The best omelet pan 2021

Prep your ingredients before adding egg to the pan when making an omelet. For two eggs, you’ll want about a cup of ingredients to balance out the taste without bursting the omelet.

What are the best omelet pans?

Popularly enjoyed and made with a wide range of possible ingredients, an omelet is a foundation for any delicious breakfast. It doesn’t take an expert chef to make one up either: they can be just as tasty at home as they are out at a restaurant with the right cookware.

An omelet pan is designed to allow for the easy creation of your eggy delight. It’s made with a nonstick coating so that you can easily manipulate and flip delicate items while effectively conducting heat for quick results. The top choice is the high-end Iwachu Iron Omelette Pan.

What to know before you buy an omelet pan

Omelet pan characteristics

Omelet pans are designed to rapidly conduct heat so that your contents cook fast without burning. Their nonstick coating keeps items from adhering to the surface to avoid any ripping or tearing. What’s more, the nonstick coating allows for easy cleanup after the meal.

Omelet pan size

Like regular fry pans, most omelet pans range in size from 8-12 inches in diameter. The smaller option will satisfy single servings, while the more practical options are best if you’re cooking for more than one person or opting for a bigger omelet. Larger pans also allow for more versatility and ease of use when flipping. Still, you’ll want to consider what other cookware you may have so that you can easily store everything without taking up extra space.

Omelet pan shape

Most omelet pans are relatively shallow, with sloped sides and a circular or oval shape to facilitate easy flipping and movement. However, there are some square-shaped options as well as those with taller, straighter sides. Some users prefer sloped sides, or at least one flared edge for easy transfer from pan to plate. Straighter edges may aid some users, though, and offer more versatile cooking options, especially if they are oven-safe.

What to look for in a quality omelet pan

Omelet pan lids

Some omelet pans feature a lid that is connected by a hinge to the pan. The lid is essentially another pan, and the design allows you to flip over the cookware instead of flipping the omelet itself. It may take some practice to do as the design doesn’t guarantee the omelet will stay intact upon flipping.

Most experienced chefs shy away from this feature. However, it may be helpful for some individuals who cook items that regularly need to be flipped or tossed, like burgers, pancakes and even stir frys. Most models allow you to remove the lid to serve as an extra pan as well.

Omelet pan material

Omelet pans are made from various materials, including aluminum, stainless steel and cast iron. Stainless steel options are popular due to their lightweight yet durable construction. They are also resistant to scratching and staining.

Aluminum is an inexpensive option that conducts heat well and is usually made with a nonstick coating. However, it’s among the less durable options. Cast iron pans are heavy and durable, require seasoning and conduct heat poorly, but maintain heat for a long time, which helps make omelets. Cast iron also moves from the stovetop to the oven with ease, allowing for more diverse cooking.

How much you can expect to spend on omelet pan

Most average-sized omelet pans cost between $30-$50, with larger, more durable models running higher in price.

Omelet pan FAQ

What else can I use an omelet pan for?

A. An omelet pan has myriad applications, though best practices will depend on the size and material. An omelet pan should serve you well with other delicate items, including fish and other egg-based meals, like a frittata or simply an over-easy egg. Burgers, patties and pancakes are also accommodated. A cast-iron pan can make quiche as well or a casserole as you can use it in the oven.

How do I best maintain my omelet pan?

A. Nonstick pans are desired for their easy maintenance and usage. You can reduce the amount of oil or butter you use when cooking, and cleaning can be done by hand with warm water and soap after the meal is cooked. Use wood or silicone utensils to avoid scratching the surface, and hang the cookware instead of stacking to avoid scratching the surface. Once you notice scratches or flakes on the surface, it’s time to replace the pan.

What’s the best omelet pan to buy?

Top omelet pan

Iwachu Iron Omelette Pan

What you need to know: Durable, high-quality and artisanal omelet pan for breakfast lovers.

What you’ll love: Elegantly designed pan that cooks and cleans easily. The handle stays cool while the pan heats quickly and evenly. Sloped edges add convenience.

What you should consider: Expensive. Below average size.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top omelet pan for the money

TeChef Omelette Pan

What you need to know: Budget-friendly nonstick pan that cooks evenly and effectively.

What you’ll love: Aluminum pan with stainless steel bottom allows for balanced heat. I’ts induction compatible and ideal for sandwiches and burgers.

What you should consider: Some users won’t enjoy the square shape.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Cuisinart Frittata Nonstick Pan

What you need to know: Easy-to-use omelet pan from a trusted kitchenware company that offers reliability and quality results.

What you’ll love: Features second pan as a lid for easy flipping and increased versatility. Handles are comfortable and stay cool. Heats rapidly and evenly. Dishwasher safe.

What you should consider: Contents may adhere to the surface due to lesser quality nonstick application.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

