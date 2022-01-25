Hamilton Beach microwave vs. Frigidaire microwave

Getting an extension cord can help you move the microwave wherever you want it on the countertop.

Which Hamilton Beach or Frigidaire microwave is best?

For amateur chefs and regular people, microwaves have become one of the most important kitchen appliances to own. As a result, choosing the right brand can be one of the biggest decisions you make when outfitting your kitchen. Two popular brands of microwaves are Hamilton Beach and Frigidaire. Each brand has a number of unique advantages that set them apart from one another.

Hamilton Beach sells a small but powerful and affordable line of products, while Frigidaire excels through its number of options and versatility.

Hamilton Beach microwaves

Hamilton Beach is a trusted name in appliances, with the company having a notable line of countertop ovens and toasters as well. Their microwaves come with solid power and high functionality.

Hamilton Beach microwave pros

One of the largest advantages of a Hamilton beach microwave is the power levels. With nearly all Hamilton Beach products offering 900-1,000 watts, you can reliably expect quick cooking times. Furthermore, despite the consistent power levels, most users report that the microwaves are relatively quiet and don’t make a lot of noise when operating.

While Hamilton Beach devices don’t come with a wide range of additional features, they each have 10 power levels to switch between and a basic selection of quick set menu buttons. You can use these buttons to cook popcorn, pizza, baked potatoes, frozen dinners or reheat cold food. All Hamilton Beach products come with a weighted defrost feature that adjusts the defrosting time based on the size and weight of the food.

Hamilton Beach microwaves are extremely affordable. With most of the options costing around or below $100, you’re able to get a microwave you want without breaking your budget.

Hamilton Beach also offers unique designs on their products as well with the company selling microwaves with red and stainless steel exteriors. So, if you have a more specific design or theme to your kitchen, you can get a microwave to match it.

Hamilton Beach microwave cons

One of the biggest downsides for a Hamilton Beach microwave is the lack of variety. While each model is consistent in power and cooking options, there aren’t a lot of microwaves to choose from. If you aren’t impressed by the few Hamilton Beach has for sale, you can’t compare them to other models in the line.

Hamilton Beach microwaves don’t have a large number of cooking options or integrated technology. While many other companies offer several custom cooking options that help you more accurately heat or cook your food, Hamilton Beach has just a few basic buttons. Many microwaves use new technology that can connect your microwave to a smartphone or automatically sense how long food needs to be cooked by scanning a barcode. Once again, Hamilton Beach doesn’t have these features.

What are the best Hamilton Beach microwaves to buy?

One of the most popular Hamilton Beach microwaves is the Hamilton Beach 1.1 Cubic Foot Microwave Oven. This microwave comes in a bright red color and has 1,000 watts of power to provide both style and strength.

An affordable model from the company is the Hamilton Beach 0.9 Cubic Foot Microwave Oven. This microwave comes with a slightly less powerful 900 watts but still offers consistent cooking results at speedy times.

Frigidaire microwaves

Frigidaire is another well-known name in kitchen appliances and has a wide selection of microwaves at a variety of price points. The company offers a number of products with multiple cooking options and powerful wattage.

Frigidaire microwave pros

The biggest advantage that Frigidaire has is its versatility. Nearly all Frigidaire microwaves come with multiple cooking options such as sensor cooking, which automatically adjusts the power levels and cooking time based on the size and weight of the food. Many of their microwaves also come with a keep warm setting that allows you to put food that has already been cooked in the microwave until it’s time to eat.

Frigidaire simply has more options than Hamilton Beach. The company has a wide range of microwaves built to fit anywhere in the kitchen. Alongside its line of countertop products, there are also several over-the-range microwaves and many built-in microwaves.

Frigidaire microwave cons

The biggest downside that Frigidaire has in comparison to Hamilton Beach is the prices. While the company offers some more affordable options, Hamilton Beach still has the cheapest available microwaves. If you’re shopping on a budget, you may not be able to get the microwave you want from Frigidaire.

Frigidaire products come in a much more traditional line of colors. With the company only selling microwaves in white, black or stainless steel, you may not find one that fits the theme of your kitchen if you want something bolder.

Frigidaire microwaves are also larger on average than Hamilton Beach products. While this is certainly a good thing if you want a bigger interior for your food, it can also serve as a major disadvantage if you’re trying to conserve countertop space.

What are the best Frigidaire microwaves to buy?

One popular option in Frigidaire microwaves is the Frigidaire 1.6 Cubic Foot Countertop Microwave. This product has 10 different power levels and a quick cheese and butter melting feature.

A more affordable option from the company is the Frigidaire 1.4 Cubic Foot Countertop Microwave. This microwave has a 12.8-inch glass turntable to fit larger food items.

Should you get a Hamilton Beach or Frigidaire microwave?

Both Hamilton Beach and Frigidaire microwaves come with a number of unique advantages and disadvantages. If you’re buying a microwave on a budget, Hamilton Beach has a more affordable selection of products.

However, Frigidaire has a larger number of products with a wider range of features. As a result, unless you’re looking to save money, Frigidaire is the right brand to buy from.

