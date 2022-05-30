Which Nike water bottle is best?

Access to drinkable water is among our most basic survival needs. On top of access, we also need plenty of it. Drinking enough can be surprisingly difficult, but having a good-quality water bottle makes it easier. Nike water bottles are among the best you can buy and come in multiple shapes with features to fit your needs.

The best Nike water bottle is the Nike Hyperfuel Water Bottle. It’s uniquely designed to make tipping it back and chugging easier than ever.

What to know before you buy a Nike water bottle

Size

Size is most important when considering how you plan on carrying your Nike water bottle. You may want to make sure it will fit in your backpack’s water bottle pouch, for example, or fit inside your golf bag’s insulated pouch.

Capacity

Nike water bottles usually come in 18-, 24-, 32- and 64-ounce capacities. Larger bottles are heavier when full and so harder to carry around, but they don’t need to be refilled as often. Smaller bottles lead to less water waste if you pour out unused water at the end of the day or if your water becomes warm.

Lids

Nike water bottles use a variety of lids.

Standard lids need to be completely taken off to take a drink. They may cover a wide or narrow mouth.

lids need to be completely taken off to take a drink. They may cover a wide or narrow mouth. Mouthpiece lids are kept on while you drink. They may use a stopper, for example, or a lid that flips open and closed.

lids are kept on while you drink. They may use a stopper, for example, or a lid that flips open and closed. Straw lids are special kinds of mouthpiece lids that use interior straws. These let you take a drink without tipping the bottle up.

Wide vs. narrow mouths

Nike water bottles may have wide or narrow mouths.

Wide mouths are the most common as they make it easier to refill the bottle. All bottles with nonstandard lids use wide mouths for this reason.

mouths are the most common as they make it easier to refill the bottle. All bottles with nonstandard lids use wide mouths for this reason. Narrow mouths are easier to drink from for many people, as less water can rush out of the opening. They’re much harder to refill as less water can also rush in.

What to look for in a quality Nike water bottle

Material

Nike water bottles are typically made of plastic or metal.

Plastic bottles are more affordable, lighter and harder to damage. However, they take just as long — if not longer — to degrade once it’s time to replace them. They also rarely offer insulation.

bottles are more affordable, lighter and harder to damage. However, they take just as long — if not longer — to degrade once it’s time to replace them. They also rarely offer insulation. Metal bottles are a little more expensive and the exterior is prone to dents and scratches. Metal is also more environmentally friendly and slightly more insulative.

Insulation

Some Nike water bottles add extra insulation. These bottles cost more but can keep your water cold for an entire day in the right conditions.

How much you can expect to spend on a Nike water bottle

Nike water bottles typically cost $10-$40. The smallest and most basic cost $10-$15, larger bottles with extra features cost $20-$25 and the biggest bottles cost $25-$40.

Nike water bottle FAQ

What are the benefits of using a Nike water bottle?

A. Using a Nike water bottle — or any reusable water bottle — has several benefits.

Environmental: Plastic water bottles take hundreds of years to decompose. Using a reusable water bottle is better for our future.

Plastic water bottles take hundreds of years to decompose. Using a reusable water bottle is better for our future. Economical: Constantly buying bottles of water adds up fast. A reusable water bottle can save hundreds of dollars over time.

Constantly buying bottles of water adds up fast. A reusable water bottle can save hundreds of dollars over time. Health: If you keep water close at hand you’re more likely to drink. More water equals better health.

If you keep water close at hand you’re more likely to drink. More water equals better health. Brand: If you’re the type who finds branding important, then Nike is a good choice. The designs are attractive and Nike regularly gives back to communities.

How do I care for a Nike water bottle?

A. Many Nike water bottles are dishwasher-safe, from the lids to the bodies. There are a few methods to clean bottles with one or more non-dishwasher-safe pieces. The most common is to scrub it using hot water and a tiny bit of soap. Be careful with the soap — too much can leave a soapy taste next time you fill it. You can also let it soak overnight while filled with one-quarter white vinegar and three-quarters hot water.

What’s the best Nike water bottle to buy?

Top Nike water bottle

Nike Hyperfuel Water Bottle

What you need to know: This bottle uses innovative design decisions for a truly unique water bottle.

What you’ll love: It comes in 18-, 24- and 32-ounce capacities and in several colors. The slightly bent design makes for a more natural angle when tipping the bottle up and the rubber grips make it easier to hold. The spout and lid use leakproof techniques so you never spill a drop.

What you should consider: A few consumers reported an odd smell that needed a few rounds of washing to get rid of. The bent design isn’t for everyone.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Kohl’s

Top Nike water bottle for the money

Nike Twist Top Water Bottle

What you need to know: It’s basic, cheap and gets the job done.

What you’ll love: It holds 24 ounces and has a wide mouth for easy refilling, plus the lid screws on tight to prevent any spillage. The plastic is strong and holds up well to drops from up to 5 feet.

What you should consider: New bottles are no longer manufactured so some of the colors can be harder to find — and more expensive — than others.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Nike Fuel Jug

What you need to know: If you drink plenty of water and hate refilling, grab this gargantuan jug.

What you’ll love: It holds 64 ounces — half a gallon — which is exactly as much water as the average person should drink a day at a minimum, according to the Mayo Clinic. It has some insulation to keep your water cold for longer and comes in five colors.

What you should consider: The lid is dishwasher-safe but the body isn’t. A few purchasers had issues with leakage. Others reported the insulation to be poor.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

