Technology has made the days of shoveling heavy snow by hand a thing of the past. Snow blowers have been clearing driveways and parking lots for decades. The newest innovation for smaller jobs is the electric snow shovel.

Still boasting impressive power and features, electric snow shovels can move a lot of snow quickly without a lot of manual effort. Understanding the differences between snow blowers and electric snow shovels can help you make the best decision for your home or business.

How much area do you need to remove snow from?

Electric snow shovels have a 10- to 12-inch swath that makes them deal for small areas, such as decks, patios, sidewalks or short driveways. Their maneuverability makes hard-to-reach areas accessible. Cordless models have a limited battery charge that may not last long enough for larger snow removal jobs.

Snow blowers are best for long driveways and parking areas that require a longer operation time. They can remove snow in paths that are 18 to 38 inches wide. Gas-powered ones operate longer than battery-powered units.

How much do you want to exert yourself?

Electric snow shovels are easier to operate than snow blowers and require less physical exertion. They typically weigh less than 20 pounds, and many have ergonomic handles to protect your lower back.

Snow blowers can weigh over 100 pounds, and even with self-propelled models and wide tires, they can be a workout to operate for extended periods.

Both styles are less taxing physically than using a manual snow shovel, but anyone with physical limitations will be best served by an electric snow shovel.

How much storage room do you have?

If you don’t have a storage shed or wide space in your garage, electric snow shovels are best. They are narrow and can fit just about anywhere. Snow blowers need a larger storage area because the wider auger is rigid and made from steel.

How much can you afford?

Electric snow shovels are less expensive than snow blowers. The smallest, least powerful ones start at $100 and can reach $300 for those with multiple batteries, lights for nighttime snow removal and other features. Basic snow blowers begin at $250-$300 and can push $700-$1,000 with larger sizes and more powerful engines.

FAQ

Q. Will I need an extension cord for a corded snow shovel?

A. Most corded snow shovels require an extension cord. Measure your farthest point from the electrical outlet to make sure you have enough slack when operating it.

Q. Are there gas-powered snow shovels?

A. No, there are only electric snow shovels, either corded or battery-powered. This is because electric snow shovels are similar to single-stage snow throwers that lift the snow and launch it aside in one motion. Gasoline engines are best suited for two- and three-stage motors that drop the snow into an impeller, which blows the snow long distances.

Best electric snow shovels

Snow Joe Cordless Snow Shovel

This ultra-quiet shovel works great on sidewalks and decks, and it has a rechargeable lithium battery that runs for over 20 minutes. The 400-watt motor throws over 1,600 pounds of snow per charge.

SuperHandy Snow Thrower Power Shovel

The 20-volt motor can remove a 10-inch swath of snow, while the push-button start and ergonomic handle make it easy and comfortable to use. It is designed for light commercial use.

Earthwise Electric Corded Snow Shovel

This is for anyone wanting the power of a gas motor with the environmentally friendly benefits of electricity. It has a 16-inch clearing width and throws snow 30 feet.

Greenworks 12-Inch Electric Snow Shovel

With a push-button start and a 14-pound weight, this electric snow shovel is easy to maneuver. It is one of the least expensive too, making it ideal for anyone with a limited budget.

Voltask Cordless Snow Shovel

The rechargeable lithium-ion battery runs up to 25 minutes, and the 20-volt motor moves 350 pounds of snow per minute. Featuring an ergonomic handle and safety switch, it’s ideal for anyone wanting power without a cord attached.

Litheli Cordless Snow Shovel

This shovel clears a 12-inch path, blows snow 20 feet and comes with an impressive five-year warranty. Weighing less than 9 pounds, it’s excellent for anyone who can’t lift a lot of weight.

