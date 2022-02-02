Best rolling whiteboard

A rolling whiteboard allows the user to easily move the unit from place to place, which can be great for classrooms, office boardrooms and a slew of other public presentation settings.

Which rolling whiteboard is best?

Picking out a rolling whiteboard for your space requires you to consider several factors, most notably how you plan to use it and where you’re putting it. Fortunately, you can find rolling whiteboards with a range of different features and sizes. The Maxtek Rolling Whiteboard is a great option for those in need of a sturdy, magnetic whiteboard, featuring two sides and two different sizes.

What to know before you buy a rolling whiteboard

Space

Physically speaking, whiteboards will need to fit correctly into your space, or they won’t be of much use. Figuring out where you want it to go will affect what sizes are most suitable for the room. It’s also worth considering what type of floor is included where your whiteboard will go, as different wheels may be better or worse for different floor types.

Size

Rolling whiteboard sizes vary, with small rolling whiteboards usually measuring at least 40 by 24 inches. While the average rolling whiteboard will usually measure around 48 by 32 inches, you can find several models of smaller and larger dimensions, with some of the larger models measuring as much as 90 by 46 inches. In addition to their size, most rolling whiteboards are double-sided to increase the surface area of usable whiteboard space.

Whiteboard wheels

Before purchasing a whiteboard, consider which kinds of wheels will work best for your floor. Most rolling whiteboards include casters made from either hard plastic or smooth-gliding and sturdy rubber materials. Those with less smooth floors may also want to prioritize getting whiteboard wheels that are larger to ensure they won’t get caught on the floor.

What to look for in a quality rolling whiteboard

Double-sided

While it may not be totally necessary, you can save space and maximize your purchase by getting a rolling whiteboard that’s double-sided. Most standard rolling whiteboards will also include a rotating reversible whiteboard with dry-erase surfaces on each side. Still, it’s worth double-checking a given listing’s product description for this feature, as many small rolling whiteboards and low-end products are not necessarily double-sided.

Locking

Without the ability to lock, a rotating whiteboard wouldn’t be very useful, which is why most double-sided whiteboards will also let the user lock the surface’s angle into place, making it easier to write on. Whether the user wants the whiteboard configured at a 90-degree angle or completely perpendicular to the floor, locking whiteboards offer the flexibility to completely customize the board’s angle.

Magnetic

Besides being double-sided with locking features, most good rolling whiteboards have a magnetic surface. This can allow users to pin magnets and other magnetized accessories like markers, erasers and clips to the surface of the whiteboard.

Other accessories

Some rolling whiteboards may also include other accessories like a marker-holding tray, dry-erase markers themselves, magnets, clips and flipbooks. While you can buy many of these separately, some buyers prefer to choose a rolling whiteboard bundle with certain accessories so it can be used right out of the box.

How much you can expect to spend on rolling whiteboards

Small rolling whiteboards may cost as little as $100, while models in larger sizes and with more included features will typically range from $140-$300.

Rolling whiteboard FAQ

Is it good to use rolling whiteboards for teaching?

A. Rolling whiteboards can often be a useful teaching tool if your classroom doesn’t already have a whiteboard or you want the extra space. In most cases, rolling whiteboards also include two sides, offering twice the writing space while taking up only enough room for one whiteboard.

Do they make giant rolling whiteboards?

A. You can find various giant rolling whiteboards in larger sizes than the average model. Those wanting to purchase extra-large rolling whiteboards can also expect to pay more for their purchase than those purchasing smaller units. It may also be worthwhile to consider purchasing multiple rolling whiteboards if you can’t find whiteboard sizes large enough to accommodate your needs.

What’s the best rolling whiteboard to buy?

Top rolling whiteboard

Maxtek 72 by 36-inch Double-Sided Rolling Whiteboard with Magnetic Surface

What you need to know: This double-sided rolling whiteboard is large with plenty of writing space, and it features sturdy, locking casters that perform better than most whiteboard wheels.

What you’ll love: Along with its two magnetic whiteboard surfaces, this rolling whiteboard includes a large metal marker tray at the bottom. This model can also be purchased in both 72 by 36-inch and 40 by 24-inch configurations, with both black and silver frames.

What you should consider: This whiteboard doesn’t come with dry-erase markers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top rolling whiteboard for the money

Kamelleo 48 by 36-inch Rotating Magnetic Rolling Whiteboard with Flip chart

What you need to know: This rolling whiteboard includes a flip chart pad and is a little more affordable than many other models of such a large size.

What you’ll love: Measuring 48 by 36 inches, this rolling whiteboard is well-liked for both its price and its included flip chart. This whiteboard can also be purchased with a blackboard instead of a whiteboard in various sizes.

What you should consider: This whiteboard requires assembly, which some buyers didn’t like.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

TSJ Office 40 by 26-inch Adjustable Magnetic Rolling Whiteboard with Flip chart and Markers

What you need to know: Offering a bit different take on the classic rolling whiteboard, this small adjustable whiteboard features a 40- by 26-inch dry-erase area and five plastic locking casters.

What you’ll love: This rolling whiteboard can be adjusted vertically for the perfect height, and it includes large clips and a paper pad. You can also buy this model with frames in both gray and white. It comes with an eraser, magnets and dry-erase markers.

What you should consider: This model was too small for the needs of some buyers and wasn’t double-sided like many other rolling whiteboards.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

