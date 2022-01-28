Best visual timer for your office

The average person has tried or uses at least 13 different methods for managing their time. Visual timers offer a simple and effective solution at work or school.

Which visual timers for your office are best?

Visual office timers are physical timers that can be utilized to time certain events. This can promote efficiency and focus and increase productivity. Visual timers are easy to use and provide an additional time incentive rather than just using a phone timer. Before purchasing a visual timer for your office, consider the style, how many minutes it can time and if it requires batteries to work.

Secura 60-Minute Visual Timer is an efficient, battery-powered dial timer that features a unique design and lasts a long time.

What to know before you buy a visual timer for your office

Dial vs. digital

Dial: Dial office timers work when the user turns the dial to a specific hash mark and allows the dial to turn until the time runs out. This is less modern and doesn’t give the user an exact readout of the time. Dial timers are more lightweight and less expensive. Not all dial timers require batteries or offer different modes and settings. They’re the simplest to use and don’t feature many buttons to control.

Runtime

The runtime of a visual timer is measured in minutes and should be listed in the product’s description. This feature determines how many total minutes the timer can count down. For example, most are 60-minute timers that allow users to count down between one to 60 minutes. Higher-quality visual timers feature a larger increment of time, so users have a greater choice for how long to set the timer if they’re working on more time-consuming products.

Batteries

Before purchasing a visual timer for your office, take into account the extra charge for batteries. A lot of timers require the use of batteries for power, but the batteries aren’t included. This is an added expense and one that needs to be repeatedly purchased for continued use. Check the product description so you purchase the correct size of batteries.

What to look for in a quality visual timer for your office

Lightweight

A quality timer should be lightweight. This allows the user to take the timer anywhere and makes it more convenient to store. The weight and size of the item should be listed in the description to help you determine if the timer will fit in your office space.

Ease of use

Visual timers for use in your office should be easy to set up and control. The point of a timer is to enhance focus and productivity, and this can’t be done if the timer is too complex to figure out. Timers designed with fewer modes and that have dials are the easiest to operate. Every good visual timer comes with a simple instruction manual to help with any confusion.

How much you can expect to spend on a visual timer for your office

Visual timers for your office are priced from $6-$15 depending on the size, features and runtime. Timers made from quality materials and that allow for different modes are priced higher.

Visual timer for your office FAQ

Can I use a visual timer outside of the office?

A. Visual timers can be used in the office or classroom to increase focus and help support healthy levels of productivity. Timers can also be used for any event that fits within the allotted time on the timer, and in the kitchen for efficiency when cooking. They’re easily transported, so they can be used in different settings.

If a digital timer doesn’t require batteries, how does it run?

A. Digital timers that don’t require batteries are less common than those that do. Timers without batteries run by being plugged into an electrical outlet or they feature an internal spring dial visual timers are often run by simple internal spring wire mechanics rather than batteries.

What are the best visual timers for your office to buy?

Top visual timer for your office

Secura 60-Minute Visual Timer

What you need to know: This timer requires two AAA batteries for power. It comes in multiple colors and features a dial to lengthen or shorten the time needed.

What you’ll love: This timer displays time that has passed in red, so it’s visually clear how much time has gone by and how much time that you have left. A loud beeping noise goes off when the time is up. This timer is small, compact and lightweight for convenient storage and on-the-go use, and it’s easy to use. It can be used in the office and any other setting where a timer may be needed.

What you should consider: The batteries aren’t included with this timer, and some users note that the timer gets stuck as it wears.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top visual timer for your office for the money

Sunbeam 60-Minute Timer

What you need to know: This timer runs for 60 minutes and can be used in various settings. It’s lightweight and portable and makes a ticking sound as time decreases.

What you’ll love: This timer rings loudly for 5 seconds when time runs out. It’s inexpensive. It doesn’t require batteries to run and is long-lasting. The timer is easy to use and accurate.

What you should consider: This timer only comes in one color and size and it wears quickly. The material is flimsy and the ringer is too quiet for some users. Over time, the dial becomes harder to turn and can stick.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Znewtech Hexagon Rotating Productivity Timer

What you need to know: This productivity timer can be set to five different presets in increments of 5 minutes each. It can be set for up to 60 minutes and is available in multiple colors.

What you’ll love: The timer is digital rather than a dial, and the volume can be adjusted to three different levels. When it rings, there’s also a light that flashes. The numbers on the LCD screen are readable no matter how the user decides to rotate it. It comes with a snooze button and is available with an extended warranty in case the product arrives faulty. It’s lightweight and runs on two AA batteries. It displays the time when not in use.

What you should consider: The batteries are not included, and some find all noise settings too quiet to be effective. Every time you set the timer, the clock is reset, so you have to adjust between modes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

