Best gas grills 2021

By preheating your grill before adding your ingredients, you will remove any leftover residue and help to ensure your food grills properly without overcooking.

What are the best gas grills for 2021?

Nothing signifies the start of the summer season more than your first backyard cookout. Gas grills have been a staple of outdoor celebrations, camping trips and neighborhood barbeques for decades. Modern-day gas grills come in various shapes and sizes, with many models sporting impressive features such as side burners or smokers.

Whether you’re looking for the best portable gas grill, the best natural gas grill or a large grill boasting an array of updated details, there is an option to fit your budget and lifestyle.

Types of gas grills

Large gas grills

A majority of backyard barbeque grills fall into the large grill category. These grills are still semi-portable, sometimes featuring a base with wheels, but are heavy and not necessarily easy to move from place to place. Large gas grills can accommodate sizeable parties and gatherings, with the ability to grill multiple pieces of meat, fish and vegetables at once.

Portable gas grills

Portable gas grills, also known as tabletop grills or camping grills, are lightweight and compact, allowing you to use them in different locations without hassle. While you’ll have less cooking area overall, these small gas grills can come in handy when spending time at a campground, having a cookout at the park or for those who don’t have space for a larger model.

Fuel type

Propane

Many traditional backyard grills and portable grills will require an external propane tank connected to the grill via a hose. Propane tanks will need to be replaced every now and then depending on their size and how frequently you operate your grill.

Natural gas

Natural gas grills are convenient for homeowners who already use natural gas in their homes. With a direct line installed to your grill, you eliminate the need to purchase additional propane tanks, saving you money and making it easy to grill whenever you want.

Top gas grills for 2021

Propane grills

Weber Spirit II E-310 Liquid Propane Gas Grill

Featuring three stainless steel high-performance burners, the Spirit II E-310 can provide the perfect smokey flavor and sear marks. Since Weber grills come with a 10-year warranty, you’re covered for the foreseeable future.

Sold by Amazon

MASTER COOK 3-Burner BBQ Propane Gas Grill

If you’re looking for an affordable and accessible grill that helps elevate your summer cookouts, this compact model won’t add bulk to your patio. It also includes foldable side shelves for extra space if needed.

Sold by Amazon

Weber Genesis II E-335 3-Burner Liquid Propane Grill

With three main burners and a convenient side burner designed for simmering and sauteing, this Weber option provides a tuck-away warming rack to keep your food hot until mealtime. Utilizing an infinity ignition system means that this gas grill will light effortlessly every time.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Char-Broil Performance 4-Burner Cart Style Liquid Propane Gas Grill

Designed using beautiful stainless steel, this Char-Broil grill will look great in a yard, patio or on a deck. The easily removable grease tray and porcelain-coated cast-iron grilling grate make this one of the best gas grills under $500.

Sold by Amazon

Dyna-Glo 4-Burner Propane Gas Grill

This Dyna-Glo grill’s unique diamond pattern grate and built-in wood chip smoker are features you’d expect to find on more expensive models. Still, this budget-friendly gas grill delivers a reliable and consistent grilling experience all summer long.

Sold by Home Depot

Nexgrill 5-Burner Propane Gas Grill

Having five individual burners will give you superior heat control for a variety of meats and vegetables. If the generous 618 square inches of grilling space isn’t enough, the side burner can quickly cook or reheat your food.

Sold by Home Depot

Natural gas grills

Dyna-Glo Premier 2-Burner Natural Gas Grill

The compact size of this sleek two-burner stove is great for small backyards or patios. This grill’s integrated EquiHeat technology ensures that you’ll achieve consistent and equal heat distribution across the grilling surface.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Weber Q 3200 2-burner Natural Gas Grill

Another grill appreciated for its space-saving potential, this natural gas grill has a smaller cooking area, but that doesn’t mean it’s any less effective at generating the perfect flavor and sear on a burger.

Sold by Amazon

Weber Genesis II E-315 3-Burner Natural Gas Grill

Similar to the propane model, but with a natural gas hookup, this model has all the high-quality components you’d expect from a Weber grill, including six storage hooks used to hang up grilling utensils when not in use.

Sold by Amazon

Weber Summit S-670 6-Burner Natural Gas Grill

Built for serious grill masters, this 6-burner grill may be pricey but provides premium grilling features. Other than the precise control you’ll achieve with multiple burners, this natural gas grill also features a rotisserie and a stainless steel smoker, adding a delicious flavor to your food.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Portable grills

Giantex Propane TableTop Gas Grill

Weighing just 26.5 pounds, this small portable grill can be transported without much effort, making it ideal for camping or tailgating with friends and family.

Sold by Amazon

Cuisinart Portable Professional Gas Grill

It may have only a single burner, but with an accurate built-in thermometer and a high-quality grilling grate, you can still cook like a professional. Compatible with a 1-pound propane canister, you can take this grill virtually anywhere.

Sold by Amazon

Weber Q1200 Liquid Propane Grill

As far as the best portable gas grills go, this sturdy Weber model makes grilling on the go a breeze. This small gas grill requires little maintenance and comes fully assembled.

Sold by Amazon

Coleman RoadTrip 285 Portable Stand-Up Propane Grill

Unlike some other portable gas grill options, the Coleman RoadTrip included a set of folding legs with wheels for no-hassle setup and transport. With three burners and a built-in side tray, you’ll be able to grill in comfort at a local sporting event or while spending time in the great outdoors.

Sold by Amazon, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Home Depot

Char-Broil Grill2Go X200 Portable Liquid Propane Gas Grill

With a durable frame and lid, this best small gas grill uses a TRU-infrared system to reduce flare-ups and minimize hot and cold spots.

Sold by Amazon

Cuisinart Petit Gourmet Gas Grill with VersaStand

If you like the idea of having your portable grill installed on a stand, this affordable Cuisinart model might be for you. Designed to heat up quicker than a full-sized grill, you can sufficiently cook your food in less time. Not to mention, you can adjust the telescopic stand.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Matthew Young writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.