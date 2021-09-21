Skip to content
Fox 59
Indianapolis
32°
LIVE NOW
FOX59 Morning News
Indianapolis
32°
LIVE
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Video
Coronavirus
FOX59 Investigates
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Remarkable Women
Crimetracker
Crime Mapping
FOX59 Digital Exclusives
NewsNation Now
National and World
IN Focus
Health
BestReviews
FOX59 Links
What’s Trending
Hoosier Lottery
Full Steam Ahead
PR Newswire Press Releases
Indy Now
Be Our Guest
Weather
Indianapolis Forecast
Indianapolis Weather Radar & Map
Watches & Warnings
School Closings and Delays
Your Weather Pics
Camera Network
Submit Your Weather Closing
Register Your School/Business
Traffic
Morning News
Indy’s Best
Wish Someone a Happy Birthday
Pack the Pantries
Where Is Sherman?
On the Road
Life With Lindy Podcast
Pay it Forward
Stretching Your Dollar
Kylee’s Kitchen
Furry Friday
Angela Answers
Mommy Magic
Living Well
Inspired Living
Sports
Indianapolis Colts
Colts Blue Zone Podcast
Indiana Pacers
High School Basketball
College Hoops
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Advertise with Us
FOX59 Newsletter
Send a News Tip
Closed Captioning
Work for us
TV Schedule
Community Calendar
Regional News Partners
Contests
Search
Please enter a search term.
Grooming
Best dry shampoo for dogs
Top Grooming Headlines
Best puppy shampoo
Best dog nail trimmer
Best dog nail grinder
Best dander removery sprays for dogs
Best dog toothbrush
Best dog wipe
Close
You have been added to Breaking News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Breaking News
Sign Up
More Grooming
Best dog toothpaste
Best cat brushes
Best dog cologne
Best shedding tool for cats
Best dog shampoo plus conditioner
Best horse clippers
Best flea shampoo for dogs
Popular
2 teens killed in shooting on Indy’s east side
Greenwood man guilty of shooting girlfriend in face
CBD shop owner watches burglars live on camera
Girl charged in sleepover case accused in bus assault
2 downtown bars face loss of liquor licenses
Police chase ends in Lawrence homeowner’s yard
Police search for man who stole truck with boy inside
Indianapolis Weather
Watching for strong storms late tonight
Clinton County Sheriff and wife face charges