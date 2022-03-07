Which dry shampoos for dogs are best?

Bathing your dog can be a production. Some dogs don’t like the water or getting into the tub while others splash water everywhere. It’s also not good to bathe your dog too often, as it can dry out their skin.

So, what do you do when you want to freshen your dog up without a full bath? Dry shampoo is a quick and easy bathing compromise for both you and your dog. If you’re looking for the best on the market, start with Wahl Waterless Shampoo for Animals.

What to know before you buy a dry shampoo for dogs

Finding the right dry shampoo for dogs that works for you and your pup can take some trial and error. Some dogs respond poorly to certain ingredients and some shampoos leave a sticky feel or unpleasant odor that bother humans and adults alike. You want to make the process smooth and relaxing, especially if your dog isn’t a big fan of getting rubbed down with something fragrant.

Allergies

Products that are paraben-free and alcohol-free tend to be gentler and less likely to irritate your dog’s skin. All-natural dry shampoos are less likely to cause an allergic reaction but you should be careful because every dog is different and what doesn’t bother one dog’s body might bother another’s.

Scent

Most dry shampoos for dogs are scented and some of those scents are more powerful than others. Shampoos with strong perfume-like scents can give you a headache or bother your sensitive pup. Popular dry shampoo scents that tend to be mild and inoffensive include oatmeal, lavender and apple.

Application method

Whether you are using a mousse or a spray, a dry shampoo must be rubbed into your dog’s coat after application. With many of these, especially mousses, you should brush the dog afterward for the best shampoo results.

What to look for in a quality dry shampoo for dogs

A good dry shampoo for dogs leaves a pup’s coat feeling soft, smooth and refreshed. It doesn’t leave a sticky or greasy residue behind and it is good for the dog’s skin.

A soothing formula

A high-quality dry shampoo for dogs is made with soothing, nourishing all-natural ingredients like oatmeal or lavender. It conditions the skin to prevent itching without the use of heavy moisturizing products.

Long-lasting results

After application, your dog should smell great throughout the day. The effects of the shampoo don’t fade after an hour or two but continue to show a noticeable difference. This is especially important when it comes to cleaning your dog’s fur. Their coat should remain soft and fresh long after you’ve applied the dry shampoo.

Nourishing ingredients

A good dry shampoo won’t dry out your dog’s skin or make them itchy. In fact, it should achieve the opposite. After a dry bath, your dog’s skin should feel moisturized and refreshed, making them more comfortable than they might have been after a traditional bath. Some good nourishing ingredients to look for include things like lavender, chamomile, aloe and oatmeal. You’ll want to avoid ingredients like alcohol and sulfates, which can irritate your dog’s skin.

How much you can expect to spend on dry shampoo for dogs

Dry shampoo for dogs usually costs between $10-$20, depending on the size of the bottle.

Dry shampoo for dogs FAQ

Is dry shampoo actually dry?

A. Dry shampoo doesn’t require the use of water but that doesn’t mean that it’s completely dry. Dry shampoos originated in the form of a powder. While there are still dry shampoo powders out there, a lot of dry shampoos have transitioned over the years into foams or liquids that are rubbed into hair or fur without having to be rinsed out.

What does pH adjusted mean?

A. A dry shampoo that is “pH adjusted” for pets means that the blend of ingredients won’t raise a dog’s natural pH levels or interfere with their body chemistry. A dog’s natural skin pH level is usually between 7-8.

What’s the best dry shampoo for dogs to buy?

Top dry shampoo for dogs

Wahl Waterless Shampoo for Animals

What you need to know: This lavender- and chamomile-scented foaming dry shampoo comes in a 7.1-ounce bottle and is safe to use on both dogs and cats.

What you’ll love: It cleans and detangles fur while moisturizing to prevent itchy skin without getting sticky. The scent is soothing and relaxing for dogs without being overpowering to humans. It’s paraben-free and alcohol-free. It’s great for both long-haired and short-haired dogs.

What you should consider: It has to be rubbed in really well for thick hair.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top dry shampoo for dogs for the money

Begley’s Natural Waterless Pet Shampoo

What you need to know: This scented dry shampoo spray comes in a 16-ounce bottle and is safe to use on dogs or cats.

What you’ll love: It comes in four fragrances and removes odor while leaving fur fresh and clean. It’s plant-based and cruelty-free with no parabens, dyes, phthalates, chlorine or other harmful ingredients. It’s pH adjusted for animals and works for long-haired and short-haired dogs.

What you should consider: While it works well, it doesn’t last as long as some competitors.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Bodhi Dog Waterless Dog Shampoo

What you need to know: This scented dry shampoo spray comes in an 8-ounce bottle or a 17-ounce bottle and is safe to use on dogs or cats.

What you’ll love: It comes in three scents and two bottle sizes to accommodate your dog. It’s cruelty-free and does not include detergents, alcohol, parabens or sulfates. It smells good without being overpowering and leaves coats looking fresh and clean.

What you should consider: It works better on short-haired dogs than it does on coarse or thick-haired dogs.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

