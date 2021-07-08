By hanging your bag on the dugout fence or railing, you can help minimize damage caused by dirt, spills and accidental crushing.

Which baseball bags are best?

Whether you’re someone just starting their baseball career or a veteran who’s been playing for years, having a well-made baseball bag will help you keep all of your equipment protected and organized both on and off the field. With various styles, sizes and colors to choose from, baseball bags are essential for everyone from young kids learning the ropes in tee-ball to adults participating in more advanced leagues.

The Easton Bat Pack is one of the best baseball bags for bats, gloves, balls, sports drinks and more. The included fence hook and ventilated shoe compartment make it easy to access all of your equipment.

What to know before buying a baseball bag

Style

When searching for the best baseball bat bag, everyone should first determine what style will work best for them. The three main style options are backpack, duffel and wheeled.

Backpack

Backpack-style bags are often more compact than others and offer an easy way to carry your equipment from your home or locker room and into the dugout. This style will typically use side bat loops to hold your bat in place securely.

Duffel

Another popular option, duffel baseball bags are longer and thinner than backpacks. They also use a large zippered main compartment to hold your bats, glove, cleats and anything else you’ll need. While they don’t have backpack straps, they will often feature a shoulder strap, though they can feel heavy if overpacked.

Wheeled

Similar in some ways to a wheeled suitcase, these larger baseball bags are best for catchers or other players who need to transport a lot of gear. Some models may also feature optional backpack straps.

Material

The best baseball bat bags can stand up to harsh conditions without ripping or tearing. Seeing as it is likely to get dirty and roughed up after hours spent outdoors, choosing a model that features a thick fabric and high-quality zippers will help increase the lifespan of your baseball bag.

Size

Before choosing a baseball bag, make sure that it has enough internal capacity to hold all of your gear comfortably but not so large that bats, balls and your helmet are constantly jostling around, potentially causing damage.

What to look for in a quality baseball bag

Color

As much as color can be a stylistic choice, choosing the right color can also help keep your baseball bat bag looking cleaner longer. Darker colors are better at hiding dirt and scuff marks.

Storage

Having a decent-sized main storage compartment is essential, but having the right amount of front, back and side pockets can also help with organization. Additional pockets can come in handy for holding snacks, drinks, batting gloves and even non-baseball-related items like your wallet and keys.

Water-resistance

Anyone who plays baseball knows that you won’t have perfect weather at every game. Water-resistant or waterproof material will help keep your equipment dry when you find yourself in a rain delay.

Durability

Some baseball bags will sport reinforced bottoms, as this is the area that receives the most consistent contact with the ground. By opting for a bag reinforced with rubber or plastic, you can reduce the risk of tears or weak spots.

How much you can expect to spend on a baseball bag

Backpack-style baseball bags are the least expensive, usually costing $15-$50. Duffel bags will generally cost $35-$60, with larger-wheeled options ranging up to $200.

Baseball bag FAQ

Can I use my baseball bag for softball?

A. Absolutely. Considering that you’ll need very similar gear for both sports, you can use a baseball bag interchangeably between the two.

How should I clean my baseball bag?

A. A majority of baseball bags won’t hold up in a traditional washing machine. Instead, when your bag gets dirty, simply use a mix of soap and water to hand wash it by scrubbing the material with a cloth or towel.

How do I get rid of bad odors in my baseball bag?

A. Hand washing your baseball bag occasionally helps reduce odors. Other home remedies include placing scented dryer sheets in the bag, letting unused tea bags sit in your bag overnight, lightly spraying with scented oils or allowing the bag to air out after each use.

What’s the best baseball bag to buy?

Top baseball bag

Easton Bat Pack

What you need to know: This compact backpack-style baseball bag offers plenty of storage pockets and functionality at a reasonable price.

What you’ll love: The ventilated shoe pocket can conveniently hold your cleats or sneakers without causing the entire pack to absorb bad odors. There is also space to embroider your team logo on the top pocket.

What you should consider: The included interior shelf can sometimes come loose.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top baseball bag for the money

Franklin Sports Bat Pack Equipment Backpack

What you need to know: This baseball bat bag is budget-friendly and ideal for young players just starting.

What you’ll love: The padded shoulder straps make carrying all your equipment comfortable, while the dual side bat loops let you hold two bats at once.

What you should consider: It might not be large enough for players with extra gear.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

DeMarini Momentum Wheeled Bag

What you need to know: The large central compartment can fit multiple bats and backup gear for yourself or your team.

What you’ll love: The interior shelf creates better organization, while the wheels in and two padded straps make hauling your equipment a breeze.

What you should consider: The large size may be too big for some players.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

