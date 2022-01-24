Best basketball rebounding machine

Golden State Warrior player Draymond Green says his young son likes to rebound for teammate Steph Curry because that way, his son doesn’t have to do much but catch the made shots.

Which basketball rebounding machines are best?

Practice in any sport helps you to master key skills and improve your overall ability. Shooting practice in basketball is definitely a key to becoming an accurate shooter – just ask Steph Curry of the NBA’s Golden State Warriors, who still spends hours each day practicing his shot.

But Curry has a slew of basketball staff and volunteers who rebound and chase balls around for him, so all he has to focus on is his next shot. The average person does not have that luxury on their home basketball hoop. That is why basketball rebounding machines can play an integral role in helping you become a better shooter by taking each practice shot – made or missed – and quickly returning the ball to you for another attempt. It can save time and maximize your practice session. For its wide return span and durability, the Goalrilla Basketball Yard Guard is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a basketball rebounding machine

What style of basketball rebounding machine is best for you?

There are several styles of basketball rebounding machines. The net system has a wide net located beneath and behind the basketball hoop to keep both errant and made shots from careening far away. The net softly drops the ball to the ground and oftentimes rolls it back from the net’s angle to the surface. There also are chute-style machines that attach to the basket rim, but they require a made shot to work effectively. There are some newer chute designs that also capture missed shots and funnel them back towards a return chute.

What kind of basketball hoop do you have?

Most basketball rebounding systems work with standard hoops. You will want to be careful with hoops that have small backboards and adjustable poles. You want to make sure that the net fits snugly with the equipment, and smaller backboards could lead to higher rebounds on missed shots.

Where is your basketball hoop located?

If your basketball hoop is located near a busy street or at the top of a hill, you will want a system with an extra wide net or restraint to minimize the number of stray balls that get past it. If your hoop is on fairly level ground, you may want to consider one of the newer models that take up less space but still provide excellent retrieval.

What to look for in a quality basketball rebounding machine

Net durability

Basketball rebounding machines using nets get a heavy workout. Just 20 minutes of shooting drills can lead to hundreds of returns. Make sure that the net is strong and has good reviews. Also, check the manufacturer warranty just in case your net gives out before it should.

Ball return

Some rebounding machines claim to return the basketball directly to the shooter. It is a great feature when it works, but it can be frustrating when it doesn’t. Some chute systems drop the ball straight to the ground which is no different than a basketball hoop without a rebounding machine. Check out the online consumer reviews to make sure the system you are buying really returns the ball the way it promotes itself.

Warranty

Like any manufactured consumer product, look for basketball rebounding systems that have a manufacturer’s warranty. There are many parts on a rebounding machine that you will want to ensure are protected over the long run. Steer clear of any product that doesn’t have some kind of backing from the manufacturer.

How much you can expect to spend on a basketball rebounding machine

Metal returns attached to the rim for made shots start as low as $50, while wide-span net systems that keep missed shots in the shooting area run between $80-$400 depending on size and durability. There are rebounding machines that collect the ball into a conveyor system that passes the ball back to the shooter- these are expensively priced between $2,000-$6,000.

Basketball rebounding machine FAQ

Will a basketball rebounding machine work with smaller basketballs?

A. Yes, the point of a basketball rebounding machine is to keep made and missed shots from straying far away. So if your child is using a junior-sized basketball, the rebounding system should still work at keeping the ball in play.

Can the basketball rebounding net system be used for other sports?

A. The basketball rebounding nets are designed specifically for basketballs. The nets typically attach to the ground with stakes and to the bottom of the backboard at the top. This could limit its portability if you wanted to use it as a soccer or golf net; instead, it is recommended that you purchase a net specific to your sport.

What’s the best basketball rebounding machine to buy?

Top basketball rebounding machine

Goalrilla Basketball Yard Guard

What you need to know: This return system has an enormous net span that retrieves just about every shot that is made or missed.

What you’ll love: The net spans over 12 feet and up to nine feet for nearly 100 square feet of coverage. Made with powder coated steel and nylon netting, this return system is durable and long-lasting. The net easily folds behind the pole when not in use.

What you should consider: Some found it difficult to assemble the unit. There were some concerns reported about warranty follow-up from the manufacturer.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Top basketball rebounding machine for the money

Rukket Return Net Guard and Backstop

What you need to know: This return system is adjustable to use as a rebounding machine or can be set up vertically as a practice defender.

What you’ll love: The net is six by 10 feet and can be adjusted. It does not need to be attached to a basketball hoop. It comes with the net, carrying bag, ground stakes and lifetime warranty from the U.S.-based manufacturer.

What you should consider: The net does not fold down when not in use, so you will need to find adequate storage.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

IC3 Basketball Shot Trainer

What you need to know: This uniquely designed return system works well at catching most made and missed shots on a wide variety of hoop styles.

What you’ll love: This rebounding machine sits on the edge of the basketball rim. It has a strong steel frame and can be set up quickly with two 10-millimeter wrenches. It works with standard basketball hoop poles and 72-inch backboards.

What you should consider: Despite the cutting edge design, balls can bounce outside the perimeter or get stuck between the rim and net.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Steve Ganger writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.