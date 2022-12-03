BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

Products that fitness enthusiasts could really use

To build muscle and strength, you must exercise nearly every day. That’s why fitness is a lifestyle, not just an activity.

Consequently, people who love to work out are always looking for new ways to switch things up and keep it fresh. Whether it is with a new fitness tracker or a fresh set of running shoe inserts, fitness-oriented gifts are always appreciated. To help you find the best products for working out, we asked Judd NeSmith, founder of Serious Fitness and BestReviewsâ€™ resident fitness expert, for his professional insight.

Best stocking stuffers for people who love working out

TriggerPoint GRID Foam Ball

“A great stocking stuffer idea is a product that is about the size of a racquetball. Itâ€™s called a trigger point ball,” NeSmith said. “It is great to use for self massage on tight and tired muscles.” Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Nuun Sport: Electrolyte Drink Tablets

“Another favorite product of mine is electrolyte tablets that you put in your water bottle,” NeSmith informed. “The tablets fizz as they dissolve, and the brand is called Nuun. If youâ€™re in the gym working out or going to group exercise class, you gotta make sure that you stay hydrated with electrolytes. These tablets are awesome. They are about 5 calories per tablet and have less than 1 gram of sugar. They are super clean and have all the great electrolytes in them. Itâ€™s a great product. These tablets sure beat Gatorade or Powerade.” Sold by Amazon

Nike Men’s Elemental Fitness Gloves

If you know someone who lifts weights, NeSmith said fingerless workout gloves are an excellent gift because they can help prevent callouses. Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

RXBar Protein Bar

A good clean protein bar has low sugar and uses all-natural ingredients. “One of my favorite bars is called the RXBar,” NeSmith stated. “Another is called Aloha Bars.” Sold by Amazon

Cooling Towel

“A lot of companies make these small workout towels,” NeSmith said. “They are about the size of a face towel that you have in your bathroom, and they come in a nifty little case. These items make a great stocking stuffer.” Sold by Amazon

Fitbit Inspire 2 Activity Tracker

NeSmith said, “If you really want to get a thoughtful stocking stuffer, a nice workout watch, like a Fitbit or a good old-fashioned exercise watch like the Casio G-Shock or the Timex Ironman watch are great options. They run between $40 and $100. Or you can go the more expensive route by getting a smartwatch.” Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Oakley Sylas Polarized Sunglasses

“If it fits in your budget, I would recommend sports sunglasses. These can be Oakley polarized sunglasses or Under Armour sunglasses.” Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

HotHands Hand Warmers

“For the hard-core people who like to ski or engage in other winter activities, a pack of hand warmers that you put inside your gloves makes a great gift,” NeSmith offered. “Feet warmers that you put inside your boots are also excellent stocking stuffers.” Sold by Home Depot

Under Armour Men’s Armour Liner Gloves 2.0

“And while weâ€™re on the topic,” NeSmith added, “for the dedicated runner or cyclist, it’s always nice to have a good pair of winter gloves.” Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Nike Men’s Dri-Fit Quarter Socks

NeSmith told us that a good pair of athletic socks, whether they are low-cut or mid-cut, are always a nice gift. “I know a lot of my cycling and running friends would appreciate these.” Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Nike Pro Men’s Dri-Fit Shorts

“Believe it or not, a lot of men who work out in the gym â€” myself included â€” like to wear a certain type of underwear,” NeSmith informed. “We want compression underwear that also wicks away perspiration. Anything from Nike, Adidas or Under Armour, are all great options, and only cost around $20 to $30.” Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Under Armour Men’s Storm CGI Beanie

NeSmith pointed out that many people have skullcaps and beanies that they wear primarily as fashion accessories. However, a sports beanie is something you can wear on your head when you workout in colder weather. “Whether you are outside running, hiking, riding a bike or skiing, a beanie is meant to wick away moisture from your head to keep you cool,” NeSmith stated. “They can fold up into the palm of your hand. Under Armour makes great beanies. So does The North Face.” Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Harbinger Classic Cotton Lifting Straps

If you know a weightlifter, NeSmith recommends lifting straps. These essential pieces of gear wrap around the lifter’s wrist and also around the bar. They help protect the wrist when working with heavy weights. They also reduce grip or wrist fatigue. Lifting straps are small, affordable items that will easily fit inside a stocking. Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Dr. Schollâ€™s Running Insoles

“Most running shoes come with an insole that really isnâ€™t the best,” NeSmith informed. “A lot of people pronate or supinate when running. [When weight is placed on the inside of the foot while walking or running, it is called pronation. When weight is placed on the outside of the foot, it is supination.] For the dedicated runner, a good pair of running inserts is essential because it gives the foot greater stability while working out.” Sold by Amazon

QALO Men’s Polished Step Edge Ring

“One more thing for you,” NeSmith concluded. “This gift is such a cool idea. Iâ€™m pulling it off of my finger right now to get the brand name. It’s a QALO silicone ring that you cannot damage. It’s great for people who are married and like to workout. Imagine a really cool-looking silicone wedding band. You don’t want to accidentally ruin a nice wedding band in the gym, so you can wear this instead. They only cost around $30, and they come in different sizes and colors. My wife has a blue one. They are all the rage here in Boulder, Colorado. You’ll find everyone who works out or goes to the gym is wearing one. It’s super-small, so it makes the perfect stocking stuffer.” Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

