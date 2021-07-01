Skip to content
Fox 59
Indianapolis
86°
Indianapolis
86°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Greenwood Park Mall shooting
FOX59 Investigates
Crimetracker
Crime Mapping
Video
Destination Indiana
FOX59 Digital Exclusives
Habitat for Humanity
Hispanic Heritage Month
Living Healthy
IBJ Media/Inside INdiana Business
NewsNation Now
National and World
IN Focus
Health
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
FOX59 Links
Your Local Election Headquarters
Politics from The Hill
Hoosier Lottery
Full Steam Ahead
Press Releases
Automotive News
Weather
Indianapolis Forecast
Indianapolis Weather Radar & Map
Watches & Warnings
School Closings and Delays
Camera Network
Submit Your Weather Closing
Register Your School/Business
Traffic
Morning News
Indy’s Best
Wish Someone a Happy Birthday
Pack the Pantries
Where Is Sherman?
On the Road
Life With Lindy Podcast
Pay it Forward
Stretching Your Dollar
Home Zone
Kylee’s Kitchen
Furry Friday
Angela Answers
Mommy Magic
Living Well
Inspired Living
Sports
Indianapolis Colts
High School Football
Play of the Game
Colts Blue Zone Podcast
The Big Game
Big Ten Sports
Indianapolis Indians home schedule
Indy Now
Be Our Guest
Indy Now Contests
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Advertise with Us
FOX59 Newsletter
Send a News Tip
Closed Captioning
Work for us
TV Schedule
Community Calendar
Regional News Partners
Contests
Contest Rules
Search
Please enter a search term.
Tennis & Table Tennis
Celebrate the legacies of Serena Williams and Roger …
Top Tennis & Table Tennis Headlines
Best tennis ball hopper
Best Badminton Sets
Best Ping-Pong Tables
Best ping-pong table
Best Pickleball Paddles
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Daily News
SIGN UP NOW
Popular
Bloomington police warn of armed man in sewer system
Woman charged in IU student hit-and-run bonds out
Deadly crash closes I-70 eastbound in Henry County
Coroner: 3 dead after wrong-way crash on I-465
Child located while search for stolen truck continues
IU student killed in hit-and-run, woman arrested
Man on supervised release sentenced in robbery spree
2 arrested after Columbus man overdoses on Fentanyl
Driver trailed truck for 50 miles after hit-and-run
Court docs: Parents kept teen isolated in camper