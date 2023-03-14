Which Barbie car is best?

Barbie is an iconic children’s toy line by Mattel. There are countless Barbie dolls and playsets, but a car set is one of the most popular. Barbie car playsets let children take their imaginations to another level and head out on a fun road adventure with Barbie and friends.

The best ones have a durable build and offer a versatile way for children to play with Barbie. For example, the Barbie Dream Camper Vehicle Playset comes with over 60 accessories and multiple play areas, including a pool and a kitchen.

What to know before you buy a Barbie car

Your child’s age

Barbie toys are generally geared toward a specific age range of children. Children under 3 years old shouldn’t play with Barbies since there may be smaller parts they could swallow. However, children over 7 years old may find them uninteresting. Barbie cars are best suited for children between ages 3 and 8. That said, it’s still best to steer clear of playsets with small accessories for children on the younger side.

Vehicle type

Barbie playset vehicle types vary, so consider what kind your child would appreciate the most. Popular cars include beach cruisers and sports convertibles, but there are also sets that come with motorcycles, RV trailers and vans.

Collectible cars

As with most toys, some Barbie cars are considered collectible items. Collectible toys can cost well over $100, depending on how rare they are. However, they’re not commonly found at traditional toy retailers, and if you’re looking to buy a Barbie car for your child, it’s best to avoid collectibles since they’re not meant to be played with.

But if you’re looking to start a toy collection, keep in mind you can preserve a toy’s value by keeping it in its original packaging.

What to look for in a quality Barbie car

Style

Most Barbie cars come in hot pink with black or white accents. For example, the most popular Barbie beach cruisers have a pink exterior body, white seats, gray wheels and black accents. However, if you or your child prefer a different color, you can find Barbie cars in black, white, purple or red.

Accessories

Accessories make Barbie playsets even more intriguing for children, as they allow for more play options. For example, a Barbie beach cruiser playset can include several beach accessories, such as flip-flops, swimsuits, sunglasses, beach balls and surfboards. However, not all Barbie car playsets come with accessories; some only include the vehicle.

Remote control cars

Remote control cars are excellent for ramping up play. They usually require a handful of replaceable batteries to power the car’s motor and the remote control. Remote control Barbie cars go relatively fast for their size, and many models have a long life span. Also, since they can be slightly more hazardous than traditional Barbie cars, remote-control ones are best suited for children between 4 and 8 years old.

How much you can expect to spend on a Barbie car

Pricing depends on the car’s size and features. You can get one for as low as $10-$30. However, the more accessories it has and the larger the vehicle, the more expensive it is. For more comprehensive sets, expect to spend anywhere between $30-$80.

Barbie car FAQ

Can I wash a Barbie car?

A. You shouldn’t submerge a Barbie car in the water, but since they’re made of plastic, you can run water over them and scrub them with a cloth to clean them. Note any stickers, which may not be waterproof.

Do I need to purchase Barbie dolls separately?

A. Some playsets only come with a vehicle, but most come with at least one Barbie. Other sets come with two dolls.

What’s the best Barbie car to buy?

Top Barbie car

Barbie Dream Camper Vehicle Playset

What you need to know: The Dream Camper Playset has everything for the ultimate Barbie camping experience.

What you’ll love: The camper has rolling wheels, a two-seater cab and seven play areas, including a kitchen, pool, dining area and more. It has an epic waterpark-style slide and over 60 accessories, including a sheet of bumper stickers for customization, two puppies, furniture and more.

What you should consider: It doesn’t come with any Barbie dolls, so you’ll have to purchase them separately. Also, some reports that the slide is challenging to set up.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Barbie car for the money

Barbie Brunette Doll and Convertible Sports Car Playset

What you need to know: This playset is perfect for imagining adventures on the road with Barbie and is suitable for children ages 3 to 7.

What you’ll love: The two-seater car has a personalized license plate, a silhouette hood emblem, rolling wheels and meticulous detailing, such as silvery accents and a matte black grille. Barbie stands 11.5 inches tall and has a fashionable dress with a star-pattern print and trendy pink shoes.

What you should consider: The vehicle is slightly smaller than other Barbie sports cars sold at comparable prices.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Barbie Beach Cruiser Barbie and Ken Doll Playset

What you need to know: A child can hit the road with Barbie and Ken and head to the beach in this stylish cruiser.

What you’ll love: It has a signature pink paint job, black accents and modern white seats. The silver wheels add a stylish touch, and both dolls are clad in beach gear, including a tank top and flip-flops for Ken and a sundress and pink shoes for Barbie.

What you should consider: Many users report that Ken’s flip-flops fall off too easily, and getting the dolls out of the seatbelts is challenging for younger children.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

