Lawn games for kids vs. lawn games for adults

No matter which lawn game you choose to play, any time you’re outside, you need to protect yourself from the harmful UV rays of the sun. A broad-spectrum, water-resistance sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30 is the minimum protection recommended by dermatologists.

What are the differences between lawn games for kids and lawn games for adults?

Quality activities are a crucial component in throwing a successful backyard gathering. If your guests leave hungry, they might be hesitant to return to your next event. But, if your guests get bored, they might be tempted to leave before the event is even over.

The focus of this article is on the activities. What are the best lawn games for your backyard parties? Should you get lawn games for kids or lawn games for adults?

While the answer to that second question relies heavily on the age range of the guests, it is better to err on the side of inclusivity and have at least a few lawn games for kids available at every backyard gathering.

Lawn games for kids

Often, a kid’s notion of fun is far different from an adult’s idea of fun. Also, the fine and gross motor skills of a kid might not be developed enough for games that require a great deal of skill. Instead of enjoyment, a child may experience frustration.

The one caution with kids’ lawn games is they need to be safe for children. You must always check for the manufacturer’s recommended age range when considering purchasing a lawn game that kids will play.

What you’ll love about lawn games for kids

Lawn games for kids can help teach them social skills and the importance of teamwork.

The best lawn games for kids can help them develop both fine and gross motor skills.

Lawn games can help kids practice and develop essential skills, such as math, spatial relationships, communication, reasoning and strategic thinking.

The best lawn games provide kids with lasting memories that they can cherish throughout adulthood.

What you should consider about lawn games for kids

It is vital to get a lawn game that is age-appropriate for kids to reduce the chance of injury and frustration.

While adults can often play a kid’s game, kids should not play games designated explicitly for adults.

Some adult lawn games can be adapted to make them fun for kids as well.

Best lawn games for kids

GoSports Premium Metal Ladder Toss Game Set

This is a simple tossing game containing bolos made out of soft rubber for safety. It is easy to assemble, durable and fun to play with. Because it does feature 16-inch ropes, it is not suitable for very young children.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

ECR4Kids Jumbo 4-to-Score Game Set

To win this giant-sized game, kids need to line up four in a row of the same color in any direction. This large plastic game is weather-resistant, easy to clean and safe for children ages three and up.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Park & Sun Sports Permanent Outdoor Tetherball Set

For the more active kids, tetherball is an excellent option. The goal is to get a ball past your opponent enough times to wrap it around a pole. This set has a soft-touch ball with a durable nylon-wound bladder for safety and durability.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Overstock

Lawn games for adults

While a fierce competitive spirit drives some adults, for many, games often serve to create a backdrop for social engagement. The friendly rivalry may be competitive, but the time spent together is what is important.

Lawn games for adults often require a higher level of skill than lawn games for kids. Adult games may also involve using larger, heavier or harder equipment, such as a baseball and a wooden bat instead of a wiffleball and a plastic bat. This makes them less kid-friendly.

What you’ll love about lawn games for adults

The best lawn games for adults encourage and facilitate social interaction.

Lawn games for adults can serve as a way to meet and get to know new people.

While lawn games for adults may require skill to win, the rules are typically straightforward to grasp and follow, even if it’s your first time playing.

What you should consider about lawn games for adults

If you are a serious competitor, official tournament versions of some lawn games may be expensive.

The best long games should be made of durable materials so you can enjoy them year after year.

Best lawn games for adults

Hey! Play! Family Bocce Ball Set

This game of skill has been around for over 7,000 years. Each team tries to roll their balls closest to the scoring ball (the Pallino) to win.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

St. Pierre American Professional Series Horseshoes

Forged out of steel, this set of horseshoes is recommended for adults only. The set includes four horseshoes, two 24-inch stakes, an official rule book and a carrying case.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Overstock and Wayfair

Hasbro Giant Jenga Party Game

If you like regular Jenga, you’ll love the supersized backyard version. This official Hasbro edition includes 54 hardwood blocks to create towers that are over 3 feet tall.

Where to buy: Sold by Kohl’s

Should you get lawn games for kids or lawn games for adults?

You should choose lawn games for your backyard event by the lowest age playing. In general, it is better to favor family-friendly lawn games as they are suitable for all ages, such as cornhole, rather than a game like beer pong.

However, if you’re celebrating with a group of adult friends, there is no reason why you can’t have a selection of grown-up games on hand.

Allen Foster writes for BestReviews.

