Which Curious George toy is best?

Some of the best toys come from classic characters that children know and love. Curious George has been a favorite for kids and adults for the past eight decades. Because of his long-standing popularity, Curious George has spawned many toys, which can make finding the best one a little challenging.

The easiest way to begin narrowing down which Curious George toy is best for you is to consider what your child likes. For instance, if they favor plush companionship, Animal Adventure’s Curious George Cuddle Bundle is an excellent option. This large, cuddly character comes with a blanket to make snuggling all the more enjoyable.

What to know before you buy a Curious George toy

Finding an age-appropriate Curious George toy

Curious George has an optimistic whimsy that appeals to the youngest of children. However, parents must be careful about purchasing a toy simply because it has a fun or familiar theme. For example, a Curious George kaleidoscope might be a fascinating toy for younger kids but the small pieces that fill it could become a choking hazard if the toy breaks open, so it is only intended for ages 3 and up. No matter how appealing a Curious George toy looks, make sure you check the recommended age before purchasing.

There are a wide variety of Curious George toys

If your child likes to read or watch TV, numerous Curious George books and videos are available. Additionally, there are apps, learning tools and activities with Curious George themes and plush companions that can comfort your child. The best way to narrow down the wide selection of Curious George toys is to focus on the type of toy that interests your child. For instance, if your child startles easily, a Curious George jack-in-the-box might not be the best option.

If you’d like to learn about other toys that may be of interest to your child, check out the BestReviews buying guide for toys.

What to look for in a quality Curious George toy

Authenticity

The best Curious George toys come from reputable brands which have secured a license to manufacture Curious George products. If the toy doesn’t resemble the character or the colors are off, you will likely not be happy with your purchase.

Well-made

While it is hard to know the construction quality before purchasing, you can check reviews. If consumers consistently complain about threads coming undone or the product not holding up well to handling, it might be best to consider a different, better-made toy.

How much you can expect to spend on a Curious George toy

If you are looking for a Curious George toy for around $5, you can get a book, while $50 gets you a full-body Curious George costume. However, most toys fall in the $20-$30 price range.

Curious George toy FAQ

Who wrote the Curious George books?

A. While Hans Augusto Rey initially received credit for the Curious George stories, they were written by Hans and his wife, Margret. Reportedly, Margret’s name didn’t appear on the early copies of Curious George books because the publisher thought children’s literature already had too many female authors, so keeping her name off the book would make them sell better.

How many Curious George books are there?

A. Despite enjoying 80 years of popularity, there were only seven books in the original Curious George series. This includes “Curious George,” “Curious George Takes a Job,” “Curious George Rides a Bike,” “Curious George Gets a Medal,” “Curious George Flies a Kite,” “Curious George Learns the Alphabet” and “Curious George Goes to the Hospital.”

What’s the best Curious George toy to buy?

Top Curious George toy

Animal Adventure Curious George Cuddle Bundle

What you need to know: This toy set contains a soft, plush Curious George and a blanket that is great for cuddling and providing comfort.

What you’ll love: At 11 inches, this Curious George is the perfect size for your child to hold and hug. He is exceptionally soft for maximum enjoyment. The blanket is machine washable, so you can clean it easily if there are any snack-time spills.

What you should consider: The blanket is only 28 inches by 34 inches, which may be smaller than some parents expected.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Macy’s

Top Curious George toy for the money

KIDS PREFERRED Curious George Learn-to-Dress Stuffed Animal

What you need to know: This clever toy incorporates all the basics of learning to dress so your younger child can develop the skills required to self-dress.

What you’ll love: Not only is this well-made plush toy a great companion for your child, but it can help them develop the fine motor skills needed to learn to dress themselves. This toy features a zipper, a button, a snap and a tie. You can also remove the sweatshirt, so children ages 2 and up can learn essential self-dressing skills.

What you should consider: Some individuals were upset that the zipper doesn’t open fully, but the hoodie is still removable.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Curious George Jack-in-the-Box

What you need to know: If you are looking for an old-fashioned toy that can bring joy and wonder to your child’s eyes, this Curious George jack-in-the-box is a solid option.

What you’ll love: As you turn the handle, “Pop Goes the Weasel” plays. Curious George jumps out to surprise and delight your child when the song gets to the perfect point. The toy features durable, metal construction and it is simple to use, making it suitable for children 18 months and older.

What you should consider: This jack-in-the-box is a little more expensive than comparable toys, but it is a kid-pleaser.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Allen Foster writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.