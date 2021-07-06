The best unicorn toys

Small unicorn figurines often come with tiny, interchangeable accessories. Invest in a tackle box or bead organizer to store these little items between play times.

Which unicorn toys are best?

Do you find unicorns irresistible? If you do, you’re not alone. If you’re in the market for a unicorn toy, these cheery, whimsical creatures are available in a variety of forms, from cuddly plushies to freestanding equines with flowing, brushable hair. You can also find unicorn toys that come as playsets with accessory collections for endless hours of magic fun.

Considerations when choosing unicorn toys

Popular types of unicorn toys

Plushies: If you want to snuggle with your unicorn, reach for a plushie. Their soft details often include plush or fluffy manes and tails, some of which are brushable or braidable. There are also plush unicorns featuring rhinestones and glitter, and those that produce sounds or music when they’re squeezed.

Hairstyling: Second only to their magical horns is a unicorn’s mane and tail. Hair on these toys can be nearly a foot long, making it well-suited for braiding, curling, and any kind of styling your heart desires. Oftentimes, these unicorn toys come with special hair ties, brushes, and ribbons.

Interactive pets: While all unicorns have inherent sparkle, some toys take it to the next level as interactive pets with bubbly personalities and flashing lights. Unicorn toys of this kind geared toward younger kids are plushies, while those geared toward kids ages 8 and older are usually made of hard plastic.

Art-inspired toys: Budding artists can let the magic carry them to new heights with art-inspired unicorn toys. Using coloring, fashion design, and card-making, these toys foster creativity and open-ended play. Keep in mind that these toys come with initial supplies like markers or stickers which eventually require replacement.

Figurines: Unicorn figurines and playsets might be small in stature, but they don’t fall short when it comes to fun. Many unicorn figurines come with interchangeable accessories and have brushable manes. Certain figurines are part of extensive unicorn-themed collections, which include a large circle of fellow unicorn pals, as well as playhouses or stables.

Unicorn toys features

Magical details

Unicorns are special in countless ways, and each toy is unique when it comes to its magical details. Glitzy unicorns have rhinestones, glitter, or iridescent materials — keep in mind, these details likely mean the unicorn toy is intended for older kids. Simpler unicorns, whose magical details are printed or sewn on, are usually geared toward younger children.

Manes and tails

When it comes to manes and tails, unicorns fall into two categories: flowing and fluffy or molded. Flowing and fluffy manes and tails are soft and brushable and can be made of polyester, nylon or yarn. Molded manes and tails are contoured, etched onto the unicorn toy, and are most commonly seen in unicorn figurines.

Unicorn toys price

Diminutive unicorn figurines and basic plushies cost $10 or less. Art-inspired unicorn toys, as well as those with some interactive features, run between $15-$35. If you’d like to purchase a full unicorn playset, you can spend anywhere from $40-$60.

Unicorn toys FAQ

Q. What kinds of unicorn toys are there for infants?

A. There are unicorn-themed rattles, soft storybooks, and even infant-appropriate plushies. There are also many electronic unicorn toys, such as musical mobiles and light-up interactive toys.

Q. How do I change the batteries in my electronic unicorn toy?

A. For safety reasons, the battery box in a unicorn toy is hidden or screwed into place. Depending on the size of the screws, you either need an eyeglass repair kit or a small Phillips-head screwdriver to access them.

The best unicorn toys

Best of the best

Barbie’s Dreamtopia Brush ‘n Sparkle Unicorn

Our take: This pretty unicorn has a long, brushable mane and tail in neon pink.

What we like: Light-up features and charming body print. Ideal size for play with Barbies.

What we dislike: Can burn through batteries more quickly than expected.

Best bang for your buck

Crayola’s Deluxe Color ‘N Plush Unicorn

Our take: Huggable, colorable plush unicorn with endless options for creative play.

What we like: Color and wash as often as you’d like. Basic prints are easy for kids to color.

What we dislike: Darker colors can be a bit harder to wash off.

Worth checking out

USA Toyz’ Misty Mountain Unicorn Play Tent

Our take: Enchanting pop-up tent large enough to hold a couple kids at once.

What we like: Vibrant, detailed design. Mesh windows for ventilation. Easy to pop up and break down.

What we dislike: Height and width is more appropriate for younger children than older ones.

