Laptop tote bags are a great way to show off your style, thanks to the large variety of designs.

Which laptop tote bag is best?

What better way to celebrate heading back into the office than with a stylish new bag? Laptop tote bags are a trendy cross between a laptop bag and the more traditional briefcase. Laptop tote bags, aside from being stylish, are a great bag solution for business people on the go. They are designed to carry your laptop plus a few accessories and personal belongings.

The ECOSUSI Laptop Tote is a top pick due to it being as stylish as it is functional.

What to know before you buy a laptop tote bag

Laptop tote vs. traditional laptop bag or briefcase

Laptop tote bags are normally quite a bit more stylish than your traditional laptop bag or briefcase, but this isn’t the only thing that sets them apart. Most laptop tote bags are “black-hole bags,” or bags that either consist of one main compartment or one main compartment plus an interior laptop sleeve. Compare this design to traditional laptop bags or laptop briefcases and it’s easy to see the difference.

Laptop tote bag material

Laptop tote bags can come in a variety of materials. It’s recommended that you take into consideration your own personal needs from the bag when picking out which laptop tote you want.

If you will be taking the bag on a commute, it’s best to buy a bag that is at least water-resistant, especially if you live in a place that has a rainy climate.

A lot of laptop bags are made out of faux leather, which is soft to the touch and easy to clean. Faux leather will also provide some water resistance. Canvas is still a popular material for laptop tote bags and is well-loved for its style and durability, but beware that canvas can get dirty easily and is not water-resistant.

Size and capacity

Most laptop tote bags have a similar base structure to them but come in a variety of sizes. They are rectangular in shape and are meant to be worn over the shoulder, much like a messenger bag or a standard laptop bag.

Since laptop tote bags come in a variety of sizes, it’s important that you pick the size that will work best for you. The most important thing to consider is the size of your laptop, as most laptop tote bags are either made to fit 13-inch or 15-inch laptops.

What to look for in a quality laptop tote bag

Additional pockets and compartments

One of the most important features of any bag is how it is organized. Most laptop tote bags come with a few interior or exterior pockets for carrying things like keys or money, but some will only come with the open interior pocket meant for carrying a laptop.

If you plan on using your laptop tote bag as a commuter or day bag, it’s best to purchase one that has extra space and compartments for all of your necessities.

Form meets function

Laptop tote bags are meant to be stylish, but with the right laptop tote bag, you won’t have to sacrifice function just for the aesthetic. Look for a laptop tote bag that has the look that you want with a material that will last a long time.

Comfort

Especially if you plan on carrying your laptop tote bag on the daily, you are going to want to make sure that it is as comfortable as possible. Laptop tote bags that have multiple carrying options, such as a handle or a padded shoulder strap, are best.

How much you can expect to spend on a laptop tote bag

Laptop tote bags can range from $60-$150.

Laptop tote bag FAQ

How do you clean a faux leather laptop tote bag?

A. Wipe down or dust off your bag first, then wipe it down with a baby wipe or gentle cleaner.

What should I be able to carry with a laptop tote bag?

A. This will depend on the specific bag, but most laptop tote bags will come with enough room for your laptop, a book or two and any other smaller items. If you have to carry a lot of things around with you daily, consider purchasing a laptop tote bag that comes with at least three main compartments.

What’s the best laptop tote bag to buy?

Top laptop tote bag

ECOSUSI Laptop Tote

What you need to know: This chic laptop tote bag is beautifully designed and made with quality materials. Thanks to its large capacity, it’s perfect for those who want a bag for both work and everyday life.

What you’ll love: This bag has three divided compartments plus a padded laptop sleeve for extra protection. It’s great for those that need to carry around books or binders in addition to their laptop.

What you should consider: The bag does not have a front pocket.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top laptop tote bag for the money

DEMOMENT Utility Travel Work Tote

What you need to know: This tote is great for teachers or office workers who need to carry around a lot of things throughout the day.

What you’ll love: This bag has all the compartments you’ll need for carrying life’s necessities. It’s water-resistant and comes in a few different color options.

What you should consider: Some users have reported that the bag shipped with a bad smell, but the scent subsided after a few days.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

BOSTANTEN Leather Laptop Bag

What you need to know: This high-end laptop tote bag is perfect for those looking to dress to impress.

What you’ll love: The craftsmanship of the bag is top-notch without cutting corners on functionality. It comes in a few different color and design options.

What you should consider: The bag is a bit heavy.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Addison Hoggard writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.