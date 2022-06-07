Which solid colognes for travel are best?

Most users are accustomed to splash and spray when it comes to cologne. Moisture particles fly everywhere, adding haphazard though pleasant fragrances to your wardrobes. Unfortunately, liquid colognes rarely survive travel adventures. If you have trips coming up but still want to smell your best, cut the mess and half the fuss with the best solid cologne for travel.

If you’re looking for a strong scent with a no-mess application, try the Duke Cannon Supply Co. Solid Cologne Balm, Bourbon for your next trip.

What to know before you buy a solid cologne for travel

What is solid cologne?

One of the best ways to boost your aromatic confidence is with quality cologne. However, liquid cologne doesn’t travel well on airplanes with strict restrictions or road trips with continual bumps and bounces. If you don’t want to end up with your expensive cologne confiscated by the TSA or spilled all over your suitcase interior, solid cologne is your solution. Delivering fragrance with waxy bases — typically from oils, beeswax or even shea butter — solid cologne eliminates fragile glass containers and sticky sprays. Not only is solid cologne easier for travel, but since the packaging is simple, it tends to be more eco-friendly.

They aren’t as long-lasting

While a quality solid cologne offers plenty of benefits — especially for frequent travelers — they do have some drawbacks. One of the main downsides is they don’t last as long as typical spray cologne. You can expect a solid cologne to keep its fragrance for two to four hours. This is more effective (and affordable) than your average aftershave and not a problem as long as you remember to top off a couple of times throughout the day.

Availability

The market for solid colognes is growing but not currently overwhelming. That means you may not have as wide of options as you’re accustomed to with your spray cologne. Your favorite spray scent may not be available in solid form. Check with your favorite company to see if it offers solid fragrances.

What to look for in a quality solid cologne for travel

Portability

Solid cologne tends to be small and lightweight. This helps increase their portability since you don’t have a bulky bottle or spray top with a pump. They’re easy to throw in a gym bag, carry-on or even a pocket to use throughout the day. You won’t need to worry about glass breaking or liquids spilling.

Convenient use

It’s easy to go overboard on fragrance when you’re using a bottle with a spray pump. Solid cologne helps you apply your scents precisely. It’s easy to apply without being overpowering.

Skin-friendly

Any product that irritates your skin isn’t worth using, no matter how good it smells. Many aftershaves are high in alcohol while spray colognes are mostly made of fragrance materials. Both of these ingredients can be drying or irritating to the skin. Solid colognes don’t contain alcohol and are made with naturally moisturizing components. Shea butter and essential oils are common ingredients in solid cologne, making them far gentler on most skin types.

Privacy

There’s no need to take out a cumbersome bottle and spray yourself in the middle of the day. Simply rubon a tiny bit of solid cologne without drawing unnecessary attention.

How much you can expect to spend on solid colognes for travel

On the cheaper side, you can get solid cologne for $10-$25. Some of the best, highest-quality solid colognes are $30-$60.

Solid cologne for travel FAQ

How do you use solid cologne?

A. Solid cologne is easy to use. Simply open the container and rub your fingers lightly over the surface a couple of times. When you have a satisfactory amount of fragrance on your fingertips, apply it where desired — usually the wrists, neck or bends of the elbows.

How long do solid colognes last?

A. Solid colognes tend to have a fragrance that lasts two to four hours. If you want a more lasting scent, apply your cologne more than once throughout the day.

What are the best solid colognes for travel to buy?

Top solid cologne for travel

Duke Cannon Supply Co. Solid Cologne Balm, Bourbon

What you need to know: A tiny tin case makes this solid cologne perfect for travelers.

What you’ll love: If you enjoy woodsy, warm smells, this solid cologne will quickly become your favorite. As a bonus, this U.S. company donates a portion of its proceeds to U.S. veterans and never tests its products on animals.

What you should consider: Some users were disappointed with the scent of this cologne, finding it a little too woodsy.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top solid cologne for travel for the money

Cremo Bergamot & Musk Travel-Friendly Solid Cologne

What you need to know: If you’re on the hunt for a small, travel-friendly solid cologne that’s affordable and easy to use, look no farther than this.

What you’ll love: Enjoy a citrus blend of pleasant fragrances mixed with an amber musk finish. This small solid cologne case fits in your pocket or a carry-on bag.

What you should consider: Some users were not impressed with the scent, while others claim the case is so small that it’s easy to lose.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Walton Wood Farm Solid Cologne, The Musician

What you need to know: If you’re a fan of vanilla scents with musky accents, then this handmade solid cologne is your top choice.

What you’ll love: Dye-free, cruelty-free and paraben-free, you can use this solid cologne with a calm conscience. It has a natural base and freshness.

What you should consider: A few users complained that the scent of this solid cologne is too faint for their preference.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

