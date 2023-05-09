What you should know about getting approved for Global Entry

What is Global Entry?

Directly from the United States Customs and Border Protection, Global Entry is “a CBP program that allows expedited clearance for pre-approved, low-risk travelers upon arrival in the United States.” It’s an excellent way to save time and mental energy when traveling into the United States, like the Transportation Security Administration’s TSA PreCheck program helps you pass through U.S. airport security with fewer headaches. In fact, Global Entry includes TSA PreCheck as an extra benefit. NewsNation has more helpful information for soon-to-be travelers such as how to reduce time spent waiting in lines and ways to shave a little cost off your trip.

How it works

If you get approved for Global Entry, taking advantage of it is simple: you use a Global Entry kiosk. There, you scan your machine-readable passport or U.S. permanent resident card, scan your fingerprints and complete a customs declaration. The kiosk then gives you a transaction receipt and you’re free to collect your baggage and exit the airport.

It isn’t a free pass, though. CBP warns that “members may still be selected for further examination.” Additionally, Global Entry kiosks aren’t available in every airport. There are currently 75 airports with kiosks, including major international airports such as Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW), Los Angeles (LAX) and Miami (MIA). Some foreign airports also support Global Entry such as Abu Dhabi (AUH), Dublin (DUB) and Montreal Pierre Elliott Trudeau(YUL). The complete list can be found on the CBP website.

Global Entry eligibility

Before you start the application process, there are three eligibility requirements for you to double-check: citizenship, potential ineligibility due to certain circumstances and age.

Citizenship: Citizens from the following countries are eligible for Global Entry: Argentina, Bahrain, Brazil, Columbia, Germany, India, Mexican nationals, The Netherlands, Panama, Singapore, South Korea, Switzerland, Taiwan, United Kingdom and U.S. citizens or lawful permanent residents. Most international applicants have additional requirements depending on their country’s laws and regulations. Additionally, Canadian citizens and residents can receive the benefits of Global Entry through Canada’s NEXUS program.

Citizens from the following countries are eligible for Global Entry: Argentina, Bahrain, Brazil, Columbia, Germany, India, Mexican nationals, The Netherlands, Panama, Singapore, South Korea, Switzerland, Taiwan, United Kingdom and U.S. citizens or lawful permanent residents. Most international applicants have additional requirements depending on their country’s laws and regulations. Additionally, Canadian citizens and residents can receive the benefits of Global Entry through Canada’s NEXUS program. Ineligibility: There are several complications that can render you ineligible. The simplest are if you provide false or incomplete information on your application or if you have ever been denied the purchase of a firearm. Any record of law-breaking such as criminal convictions, pending charges, outstanding warrants and being the subject of an ongoing investigation also renders you ineligible. International law-breaking such as violation of customs, immigration and agriculture regulations counts, too. Finally, you might be inadmissible to the U.S. under immigration regulations or CBP can consider you high risk.

There are several complications that can render you ineligible. The simplest are if you provide false or incomplete information on your application or if you have ever been denied the purchase of a firearm. Any record of law-breaking such as criminal convictions, pending charges, outstanding warrants and being the subject of an ongoing investigation also renders you ineligible. International law-breaking such as violation of customs, immigration and agriculture regulations counts, too. Finally, you might be inadmissible to the U.S. under immigration regulations or CBP can consider you high risk. Age: If you are 18 or older, you can apply as normal. If you are under 18, a parent or legal guardian must consent to your application but they do not need to be a Global Entry member.

Global Entry application process

The application process for Global Entry is surprisingly straightforward.

Step one: Create a Global Online Enrollment System account and complete the Global Entry application. There is also a non-refundable application fee of $100.

Create a Global Online Enrollment System account and complete the Global Entry application. There is also a non-refundable application fee of $100. Step two: Complete any additional requirements as determined by your native government.

Complete any additional requirements as determined by your native government. Step three: Allow the application to process. This typically takes four to six months. If you are conditionally approved, you can move to step four before your application is fully processed.

Allow the application to process. This typically takes four to six months. If you are conditionally approved, you can move to step four before your application is fully processed. Step four: Complete an interview at a Global Entry Enrollment Center or Enrollment on Arrival location. If you are flying internationally into the U.S. within six months of your application’s submission, it’s recommended to fly into an Enrollment on Arrival location if possible.

A Global Entry membership lasts five years from the date of approval.

Jordan C Woika writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

