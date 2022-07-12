Best Prime Day recommendations from the BestReviews Testing Lab

The best deals of Prime Day are the ones you feel confident buying — and sometimes, you want a little more information to help you decide on a product. The BestReviews Testing Lab has you covered with real-world testing and expert insights to point you in the right direction.

Many of the top products we test and recommend are now on sale for Prime Day, including new-and-improved Amazon Alexa devices, Keurig coffee makers and digital picture frames. Whether it’s time for an upgrade or you’re looking for a new product that solves an old problem, we have the extra details you need to finalize your order.

Because prices and availability of Prime Day deals are subject to change today — especially with so many deals from top brands — we’ll update this list frequently to keep you up to date. We organized these by popular categories so you can find what you’re looking for quickly.

Amazon products

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet: $75 off

The all-new Fire HD 10 is a popular casual-use device that lends itself to entertainment, browsing and reading. It has an optimized battery life and is 50% faster than the previous generation. Our testers said it didn’t buffer or lag when streaming movies or shows.

Amazon Smart Plug: $12 off

It’s simple to turn any outlet into a smart outlet with the affordable Amazon Smart Plug. It integrates seamlessly with Alexa devices, and according to our testers who used it to control speakers and lamps, setup is quick and easy because of it.

Amazon Echo Dot With Clock: $27 off

The 4th Generation Echo Dot functions as a smart alarm clock with digital time. We found it was an ideal introductory Alexa model, including for people who have never used smart devices around their homes.

Amazon Fire TV 50-Inch Omni Series 4K Smart TV: 45% off

The capable Fire TV impressed our testers with the number of convenient smart features, including seamless, hands-free navigation through Alexa. The accessibility features also performed well.

Insignia 24-Inch Smart HD 720p Fire TV: $80 off

Although it’s a budget-priced option, this Insignia Fire TV had better-than-expected image quality, particularly color depth and contrast. While it won’t compare to 4K and 8K models, our testers felt it is a good choice as a secondary TV in bedrooms or kitchens.

Apple products

Apple iPad Air (5th Generation): 9% off

The 2022 iPad Air emerged as a quality choice for its price point, especially compared to other premium tablets we’ve tested from Apple and its competitors. It has a brilliant Liquid Retina display and an Apple M1 chip for speedy, responsive operation.

Apple Airpods Max: $100 off

The Apple AirPods Max are one of the most comfortable, well-fitting over-the-ear headphones we’ve tested. It produces high-clarity sound and we liked its intuitive design that was easier to navigate than the AirPods Pro.

Apple Watch Series 7: $120 off

The Apple Watch 7 not only has user-friendly apps and features, but it also offers more in-depth tracking than other smartwatches and fitness trackers. Our favorite feature was being able to make calls and send messages even without our iPhone nearby.

Electronics

Fitbit Charge 5: 30% off

The Fitbit 5 helped our testers stay on track with their fitness goals, in part because the fitness tracker vibrated to let them know when they reached peak performance. The new Charge 5 also has an updated, sleeker design with a larger display for easy reading.

Bose Noise Canceling Headphones: $110 off

Our testers agreed that these premium Bose headphones delivered immersive listening experiences, many thanks to 11 noise-canceling options through the app. The sound quality is crisp and vibrant, particularly for podcasts and music.

Wemo Smart Plug: 20% off

The Wemo Smart Plug, which integrates with Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple HomeKit, made it effortless to control the various lights in our tester’s home. As an added bonus, the plug stores basic settings, so you don’t need to reconfigure it when you change outlets.

Kitchen

SimpleHuman Semi-Round Sensor Can: 10% off

SimpleHuman’s hands-free trash can offers an elevated experience with elegant design and intuitive sensors that minimize false triggers. Our tester appreciated its quiet operation, ease of use and secure lid closure.

Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker: $26 off

This standard Keurig is a low-maintenance model, and our testers like that it didn’t have the added hassle of changing filters. It has a 48-ounce reservoir, which meant we didn’t need to constantly refill it, either.

Dash Stand Everyday Mixer: 50% off

Our baking expert says this affordable stand mixer was ideal for light-duty tasks, including whipping meringue or mixing brownie and cake batter. The six-speed model is outfitted with a 2.5-quart bowl and has a compact design for easy storage.

OXO Cold Brew Coffee Maker: 18% off

This cold brew coffee maker is a beginner-friendly choice that is best suited for individuals who want to make the beverage without worrying about fine-tuning the process. It has a small footprint that works well in small kitchens, including those in RVs and studio apartments.

Home

Levoit Air Purifier: 15% off

Air quality was noticeably better after using this compact air purifier, which also operates quietly enough to be used in bedrooms and offices. It has a few different modes to cover your needs, such as when you need more intense purification after cooking aromatic meals.

DEWALT 20V Max XR Cordless Drill Combo Kit: 41% off

This Dewalt drill, often used by trade professionals, features a long-lasting battery that can be used interchangeably with other Dewalt cordless tools. Our tester said the drill was comfortable enough for prolonged use because of its ergonomic design.

KitchenAid 4-Slice Toaster: 6% off

The KitchenAid toaster is a contemporary design featuring a brushed silver finish that blends well with other appliances. It had five browning settings and performed especially well when we toasted thicker bagels and slices of bread.

Personal care and beauty

Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Serum: 30% off

We tested this trending vitamin C serum and found it was gentle enough for people with sensitive and dry skin. A little goes a long way; we didn’t need to use more than two or three drops to cover our face and neck.

Philips Norelco Beard Trimmer: 14% off

The affordable beard trimmer and hair clipper gave our tester an accurate cut, especially because it has 10 length adjustments. It also boasted a quick charge time, a convenient feature that is appreciated for travel or gym use.

