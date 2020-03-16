Skip to content
Sports
NBA shuttering facilities as more teams face positive COVID-19 tests
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton tests positive for COVID-19
Looking back: Ball State’s 1990 Sweet 16 run
IHSAA cancels boys state basketball tournament because of COVID-19 pandemic
DeForest Buckner excited to be ‘driver’ of Colts’ 4-3 defense
More Sports Headlines
New league year begins in NFL, but free agent signings & trades delayed
How will NCAA recoup millions from lost tournament?
Report: Kevin Durant among 4 Brooklyn Nets players with coronavirus
Scratched: Kentucky Derby now set for September due to virus
Eagles agree to bring back former IU quarterback Nate Sudfeld
QB Philip Rivers agrees to 1-year, $25M deal with Colts
IU names Scott Dolson to replace Fred Glass as athletic director
Tom Brady parts ways with New England Patriots, opens ‘new stage for my life and career’
Report: Colts, Philip Rivers have talked
Major League Baseball pushes back Opening Day in accordance with CDC guidelines
Popular
Gov. Holcomb announces all schools closed until at least May 1, state testing canceled
DEA raids target large-scale drug trafficking ring across Indianapolis
Coronavirus now in 22 Indiana counties; Marion County has 19 confirmed cases
Travel advisories issued in central Indiana due to COVID-19
BLOG: Coronavirus updates from Indiana and around the country
One of the leading doctors in the state warns of pending COVID-19 patient surge
Brazil’s Christ the Redeemer statue lit up with flags of nations affected by coronavirus pandemic
Hair and nail salons battle with a decision to keep employees and clients safe
How long will Americans be fighting the coronavirus?