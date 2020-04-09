2020 Indiana-Kentucky All-Star games canceled

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indiana-Kentucky All-Star games have been canceled for 2020 because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The games feature the best senior high school basketball players from both states facing off in a two game series, with one game in each state. The boys’ games began in 1940 with the girls’ games added in 1976. This year will be the first year the event will not be played since 1944, when it was canceled because of World War II.

“I am sad for the players and coaches who comprise this year’s All-Star teams,” said Indiana game director Mike Broughton in a news release. “This is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for the seniors who made the team, but they do have the satisfaction that they are an Indiana All-Star for life.”

The first game was scheduled at Great Crossing High School in Georgetown, Ky. on June 5 with the second game the next night at the Southport Fieldhouse. The Indiana games were moved to the high school this year and next while Bankers Life Fieldhouse undergoes renovations.

The Junior All-Star portions of the event have also been canceled this year. The seniors play the juniors in a tune-up game.

The Indiana boys have a 99-44 record over Kentucky over the years, while the Indiana girls lead Kentucky 50-38.

Both sides hope to resume the games in 2021 with the game in Kentucky on June 4 and the one in Indiana on June 5.