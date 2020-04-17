2020 WNBA Draft: Indiana Fever select Lauren Cox third overall, Tyasha Harris drafted by Dallas

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – With the third overall pick in the 2020 WNBA Draft, the Indiana Fever selected Lauren Cox, a power forward out of Baylor University.

This year’s draft was held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Cox started all 22 games her senior season, averaging 12.5 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.

Sabrina Ionescu, a guard out of the University of Oregon, was selected number one overall by the New York Liberty.

Noblesville native Tyasha Harris was drafted by the Dallas Wings seventh overall.

Harris told FOX59 earlier this week she planned to watch the draft from home with family.

Harris, a senior at the University of South Carolina, finished her college playing career at the fate of the NCAA canceling sports for the rest of the academic year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

She started all 33 games this past season and shot nearly 40 percent beyond the arc. She also won the Dawn Staley Award, which is given annually to the nation’s top guard. Over her career at USC, she totaled 1,340 points and 702 assists.

Harris was a star at Heritage Christian High School, averaging nearly 24 points per game her senior season. She guided guided the Eagles to three straight state titles, including the 2016 championship in the program’s first season in Class 3A. The two previous state titles won in 2014 and 2015 were in Class 2A.