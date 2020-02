INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Leigh Steinberg is one of the premier sports agents in the business. Over a 40 year career, he has represented more than 300 clients, including 62 first round picks in the NFL Draft.

Steinberg joined Dave Griffiths on the FOX59 Red Couch to discuss the NFL Combine and also a pair of sports career seminars he is hosting in Indianapolis this weekend.

You can find more information on those seminars at SteinbergSports.com/education