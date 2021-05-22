Alex Palou crashes during day one of Indy 500 qualifying

INDIANAPOLIS – Chip Ganassi Racing’s Alex Palou wrecked during day one of qualifications for the 105th Indianapolis 500.

He lost control in turn two and slammed hard into the SAFER Barrier causing heavy damage to the right side of the No. 10 Honda.

He was taken to the IU Health Emergency Medical Center and released.

“I made a mistake,” said Palou. “Pushed too much in these conditions. We went too far and we threw away this qualifying.”

Palou was already in good position to make the Fast Nine Shootout for the pole. He turned a four-lap average of 231.145 miles per hour during his first run and sat seventh on the provisional grid.

“Just feeling really, really bad. Not for me, but for the team,” Palou said. “They had done an amazing job, not just these two weeks, but all the preseason preparing this car.”

The 24-year-old is attempting to qualify for his second Indy 500. He earned his first career IndyCar victory this year, winning the season opener at Barber Motorsports Park.

“This was really good car,” said Palou. “It was really fast, capable of the Fast Nine and winning this Indy 500.”