‘All-Star Grade Products’: Pacers spoof video wants fans to vote for 2021 All-Stars

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers released a video with “All-Star Grade Products” to promote fan voting for the 2021 NBA All-Stars.

The products, sponsored by PacersCo of course, feature center Myles Turner, who leads the league in blocks, forward Domantas Sabonis, who is fifth in the NBA in rebounding, and Malcolm Brogdon, who is one of just 10 players averaging over 20 points and 6.5 assists per game. Below are the trio’s per game averages as of Feb. 9.

Turner: 13.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.6 blocks, 50.9% shooting

Sabonis: 21 points, 11.7 rebounds, 0.4 blocks, 53.7% shooting

Brogdon: 21.7 points, 4 rebounds, 6.7 assists, 44.7% shooting

Sabonis made his first NBA All-Star appearance in 2020, while Turner and Brogdon are both hoping for their first. All-Star fan voting is open through February 16. Click here to cast your vote and support your favorite players!

Note: Products are NOT for sale but are a fun promotion for All-Star voting only.