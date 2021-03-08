Allen agrees to new deal with Hoosiers through 2027

Indiana Hoosiers head coach Tom Allen celebrates in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana head football coach Tom Allen has agreed to a restructured contract that will pay him an average of $4.9 million annually and keep him with the Hoosiers through 2027.

The New Castle native is coming off his best season in Bloomington, winning national and Big Ten coach of the year honors last year.

He led Indiana to wins over Penn State, Michigan and Wisconsin, earning the program’s first top ten ranking in 51 years. The Hoosiers ended the season ranked 12th after a trip to the Outback Bowl.

“I’m excited about what we are building here and how we are building it,” Allen said in a school release. “Having said that, we have unfinished business that we will continue to chase after every single day.”

“Tom Allen has proven himself to be not only the right person for our student-athletes and our program, but one of the best football coaches in the country,” said Indiana athletic director Scott Dolson. “The enthusiasm and outlook for our program is at an all-time high and the future of Indiana football is in great hands.”

Allen is 24-22 in four seasons at Indiana, guiding the Hoosiers to back-to-back January bowl games for the first time ever. His 24 wins are the most in program history for a head coach’s first four years.