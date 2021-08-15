Allmendinger wins NASCAR Cup race on IMS road course

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – AUGUST 15: William Byron, driver of the #24 Axalta Chevrolet, leads the field to start the NASCAR Cup Series Verizon 200 at the Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on August 15, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS -A.J. Allmendinger won the NASCAR Cup Series race on the road course in overtime at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday afternoon.

It was a wild finish as the race was red-flagged with four laps to go after a massive wreck involving several cars after a piece of the curbing came up in turn six. When the raced resumed, there was another big crash bringing out the yellow.

It was Allmendinger’s first career Cup Series win in the first time NASCAR’s top division raced on the 14-turn road circuit after 27 years running the famed 2.5-mile oval at IMS and capped off an historic tripleheader weekend in Indy.

Will Power won the IndyCar Series race on Saturday, while Austin Cindric took the checkered flag in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race.