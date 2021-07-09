Anderson’s McDermott eyes upcoming MLB Draft

MUNCIE – Anderson native Chayce McDermott hopes to have an early round arm in this year’s Major League Baseball Draft.

The former Pendleton Heights High School pitcher wrapped up his third season at Ball State.

MLB.com has McDermott going somewhere between the fourth and sixth rounds. Now, the 22-year-old is preparing to go pro, a process that felt foreign until now.

“In high school, I was just hoping to get recruited to play college baseball. When I got here, I was just trying to get on the field,” McDermott said. “When I finally got on the field, I was just trying to perform.”

McDermott has been getting to know MLB teams over the phone, which he says has been a fun, but intimidating process.

“It’s weird because some of them are very formal and get to know every part of you. Some of them are just, ‘Hey just checking in. Need anything?’ That kind of stuff,” he said. “But pretty much every team has been super nice to me.”

Athleticism runs in McDermott’s family. Chayce’s mother, Kim, played basketball at Indiana State. His brother, Sean, is a former Butler standout playing for the Memphis Grizzlies after going undrafted last year. So, Chayce has some inspiration to look up to.

“Makes me think to trust the process kind of thing and just wait and everything will work out in the best way possible.”

McDermott thinks he has handled his nerves well so far, but his feelings could change when the draft starts Sunday.

“I’ve avoided all the thoughts of the draft in the sense of the nervousness part of it and had fun with it,” he said. “But, I feel like on the day of the draft I’ll start freaking out a little bit.”